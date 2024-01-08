With their passionate PDA, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stole the show during the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday evening. The beauty mogul was present to support her beau, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy Film for Wonka. Instead of striking a photo together on the red carpet, the couple entered the event holding hands. They expertly coordinated the colors of their exquisite ensembles for the glitzy occasion. During the star-studded event, Chalamet and Jenner were seen exchanging sweet kisses, solidifying their romance publicly once more.

Also Read: Landon Barker Quickly Deletes Post With Timothee Chalamet From the Kardashian’s Christmas Party

As per The U.S. Sun sources, the Dune actor looked dapper in all-black formal wear; he donned a sequined Celine Homme jacket over a black button-up shirt that was open at the top. He accessorized the ensemble with a necklace and black jeans. As per Harper's Bazaar reports, the Hulu star looked elegant wearing a vintage Hanae Mori sheer lace bodycon dress with a low back and sparkling black beads. A diamond ear cuff appeared to be her lone piece of jewelry. Jenner looked pretty in her trademark makeup, and her hair was styled in a sophisticated yet carefree bun with loose, wavy strands framing her face.

Timothée and Kylie are here pic.twitter.com/e3rI7eKU2l — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 8, 2024

The couple started dating last year. Jenner and Chalamet made their first public appearance together in September when they went to Beyoncé's star-studded birthday concert and then went all out at the U.S. Open men's finals. They also spent some quality time at Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party. The private pair were spotted by fans in Landon Barker's post on Snapchat. One enthusiastic fan shared a snapshot of the moment on Reddit and wrote, "I spy with my little eye. Timothee at the Karjenner Christmas party." A second fan commented, "Honestly, cute," and a third fan expressed surprise: "Well, well, well."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Polk

Also Read: Here's A Look At The Entire Relationship Timeline of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

A close source told ETOnline in September that "Kylie is confident and secure in their relationship," and she decided Bey's concert would serve as the first public outing. She "feels like she can be herself with him," and she "really likes that." The source continued to add that, besides being very cute and loving with each other, they "also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man, and they relate to each other about that," the source said. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy." Also adding about their U.S. Open men's final appearance, "They really didn’t seem to care who saw them. They knew they were being photographed, but that didn’t stop the PDA. They genuinely seem so happy and really into each other." Another source added told ETOnline. “Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him,” the source added. “Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Shout Out to Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors With Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans

More from Inquisitr

Timothée Chalamet Recalls Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert with Kylie Jenner: "That Was Great"

Timothée Chalamet Walked Solo Into a Lakers Game, Fans Speculate Breakup With Kylie Jenner