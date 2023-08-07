Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Quash All Rumors of Split, the Couple Is Still Together

Despite rumors to the contrary, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still together. A recent story from TMZ claims that many sources believe that the 27-year-old Wonka actor and the 25-year-old Kylie are still dating, despite a previous rumor suggesting that the actor had "dumped" Kylie. Even though Kylie hasn't been seen with Timothee in a while, those close to the pair insist that they are very much a couple.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

On Wednesday, August 2, Life & Style reported that the duo had broken up. The publication cited an unnamed source who said that the star's pals had been, "whispering that Kylie got dumped." Kylie, they said, had been spreading rumors to her friends about the breakup. The insider revealed, "She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling, Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting."

However, TMZ notes that independent sources have cast doubt on the report's accuracy. One insider reported to the outlet, "Any reports that say otherwise are false." Kylie and Timothee haven't confirmed dating rumors since April, but they haven't denied them either. The reality star's vehicle was seen parked outside Timothee's Beverly Hills home in May when the accusations were only heating up, and the pair were first pictured together later that month.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

It's been said that Kylie hasn't had a serious relationship since she and Travis Scott, 32, broke up at the end of 2022. Stormi Webster, age 5, and her brother Aire, age 2, are the children from the former marriage. An insider reportedly told Entertainment Tonight's source that Travis was "not thrilled" that she was seeing the Dune actor while relationship rumors persisted. One of the songs on the rapper's new album, Utopia, seems to be a jab at Timothee.

The anonymous tip that started the rumors about Kylie and Timothée was shared on the celebrity news and gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi. "Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner". After that, DeuxMoi republished a message from an unknown source stating, " I heard they are both going to be at Coachella." Another message read, "I can 100% confirm that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Nonetheless, the "exclusive" tip was shared by DeuxMoi along with a "Read With Caution" graphic. The editor penned these words an hour before revealing the Kylier/Timothée lead: "Since there are still readers out there, who despite the many times I’ve explained the deal with [blind item] emails, still think every email posted is factual, and that by posting these emails, I am confirming that they are factual, I am going to start tagging certain GIFs to indicate the following."

Kylie and Travis broke up in October 2019 after being together for two years, however, they reconciled and eventually had a son in 2021. After five years of an on-again, off-again romance, on January 8, reports came that they had broken up again. Kylie reportedly spent Christmas in Aspen with their four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their son, according to sources close to the family. One insider told US Weekly, "Kylie and Travis are off again—they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before; they’re known to be on-again, off-again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

