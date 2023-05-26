Michael Jordan Makes a Whopping $3.5 Million Splash on Exclusive Limited Edition Sports Car

NBA legend and the co-owner of the 23XI NASCAR racing team, Michael Jordan has added a $3.5 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to his exclusive automobile collection. Jordan is now the owner of one of only 30 Venom F5 Roadsters, which makes this sports car a limited edition coupe model, according to The Drive.

Hennessey CEO John Hennessey shared the news while posting a photo of himself standing next to the Air Jordan founder along with the new Venom F5 Roadster. He captioned the image, "Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend." He also used the OG- Goat emoji at the end of his caption.

According to The Drive, the rare edition customized fast car features a glossy carbon fiber finish, exposed carbon fiber interior, black sports wheels, and yellow striping. The Roadster edition comes with a retractable roof and, based on the Venom F5 Coupe, it packs a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 1,817 horsepower. The power is channeled to the rear wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automated manual.

The Roadster is known for its incredibly lightweight body: it weighs just under 3,100 pounds due to its innovative carbon fiber construction. The carbon body also keeps the fast car rigid while the roof comes off. The Texas-based company, Hennessey claims that the Venom F5 Roadster can attain 300 mph with the carbon roof in place but is limited to less speed when the roof is off.

According to New York Post, the former Chicago Bulls star is co-owner of a NASCAR team and currently owns the 23XI NASCAR racing team. His team is known to have excellent fast car drivers including Bubba Watson and Tyler Reddick. Jordan's net worth is reportedly estimated at $2.2 billion and Front Office Sports reports that the former NBA star earned $256.1 million last year from licensing his name to Nike. He is also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets which made $90 million in salary over his NBA career. It is noted that Jordan has earned $19.4 billion in revenue over the last five fiscal years.

Jordan is known to be a fan of fast cars, and in his 2020 documentary, The Last Dance, there is footage of him driving different sports cars. Production of the limited edition Venom F5 began in late 2022 and just 24 fast car designs were made of the coupe, making the convertible a rare luxury. The rare edition Venom F5 Roadster came with an increased price tag of $3 million at the beginning as compared to its earlier version of Venom F5 coupe which came at an estimated price tag of $2.1 million.