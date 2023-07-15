Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Copying Taylor Swift's Purple Dress Look on 'Speak Now' Album Cover

Kim Kardashian's recent social media post left Taylor Swift's fans feeling angry.

This year, Swifties were delighted when Taylor released 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version),' which is an updated version of her original 2010 album. After winning her master's battle, the singer has been re-releasing her past albums. 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' featured the same purple theme that Kardashian apparently copied in a recent post.

Kardashian traveled to Italy over the weekend to attend Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show and celebration in Puglia. She shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing a stunning long, off-shoulder purple dress with a striking train. However, several comments in the post's comments section suggest that the reality TV star's outfit resembles that of Taylor Swift's Speak Now album cover. Some Swift fans expressed their disapproval of the similarity. It's worth noting that Swift wore a Giambattista Valli purple tulle dress from the fall 2019 couture collection for the "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album cover.

In one of the photos, the back of Kardashian's dress was showcased, revealing how the draped fabric of the sleeves formed a shrug while she looked over her bare shoulder at the camera. Some people think that this particular photo could be a reference to Swift's third studio album cover art, which depicts her in a dress of similar color, also looking over her shoulder at the camera. Overall, Kardashian's outfit gives off vibes reminiscent of Swift's album, especially in its latest version.

The Skims founder captioned the post, “DOLCE & GABBANA ALTA MODA in Puglia.” She accessorizes the gown with a beautiful diamond statement necklace that features a purple teardrop-shaped stone at the center, adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble. She wore clear heels and sheer gloves, along with a large diamond ring, matching stud earrings, and an anklet as accessories. Fans praised her outfit, with many saying it was her best look yet. However several fans compared her to Taylor Swift.

more like "Kim Kardashian for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) promo" https://t.co/Jwo5BIEmkX — Matilda. (@RegielynS13) July 11, 2023

"Kim in her Speak Now era," one person wrote a comment, and another individual also left a comment: "Speak Now (Kim Kardashian Version)," another added, "Giving Speak Now," and a fourth wrote, "She wore purple for Speak Now release. "A fan account on Twitter retweeted photos from a pop culture update account and corrected their caption, "Kim Kardashian for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show," with, "more like 'Kim Kardashian for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) promo'."

It was a Speak Now (my version) album release party at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend, full of surprises 😆 I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget. THEN @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/buuEmVgMG7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 10, 2023

Kim and Taylor have had an ongoing feud since Kanye West, Kim's ex, and Taylor were involved in a highly publicized conflict. The feud began in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Taylor's performance at the VMAs. Although they later made amends, tensions rose again after the release of Kanye's song Famous.

Kim Kardashian, who recently courted controversy after she crossed the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line during the writers' strike, is also known for her use of snake emojis and recording devices, which were alleged to have inspired by Taylor Swift's reputation.

Over the weekend, Swift marked the release of her album, which she wrote entirely by herself, and her third re-record at her two-concert show in Kansas City. During the event, she debuted the music for I Can See You, and invited the video’s stars, Joey King and Taylor Launter, up on stage. Additionally, she wore a new, large, flowing purple dress.

