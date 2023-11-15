Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been subtly honoring each other with clever verbal hints. The Lavender Haze hitmaker recently completed a successful sold-out leg of the Eras Tour in Argentina. In her most recent social media post, Swift made a subtle allusion to her NFL star beau, teasing her fans. On Monday, the Blank Space songstress posted a gratitude note to her fans via X: "Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can't even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I'd never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories." The top quarterback player often uses the term "electric" when he talks about having a good time, so her loyal Swifties went crazy over her choice of word.

Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/Ny3MKdhw8y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2023

As per The UK Mirror, Kelce did precisely that when he recently discussed his Saturday Night Live encounter with Taylor. While appearing on his New Heights podcast the Chiefs player said: "I don't even remember what I said, I blacked out. It was electric to be back at that place. There is just something about being back in that room and being their first episode of the season." When he talked about the first time Taylor came to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, he used the same term to refer to her. He said: "I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing and on top of that, the day went perfectly for Chiefs fans. It was electric." In another episode of New Heights Kelce used the same term to describe the potential of Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Sheduer. He said: "Both Deion Sanders' sons are electric. One of his sons had a pick-six - the other one had just an outstanding game."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kyle Rivas

Meanwhile, Swifties gushed over Taylor's subtle nod to her boyfriend, one fan wrote: "Electric you say? Pretty sure that's one of Travis' favorite words to use he says it at least once a podcast.. she seems to be already adopting some of his lingo." A second fan added: ''Most Electric Travis influence - I have to laugh." Following Travis's flight to Argentina for his first public concert since their romance started, Taylor revised the lyrics to her popular song Karma. As the athlete danced the night away in the VIP tent next to her father, Taylor Swift, all eyes were on him. But Taylor had one more surprise on her sleeve as the event came to an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

To refer to Travis' football team, the Wildest Dream singer sang, "Karma is the guy from the Chiefs coming straight home to me," rather than, "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me." Everyone in the crowd applauded the new couple as understanding dawned on them.

