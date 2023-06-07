Jennifer Aniston's Hidden Tattoo is a Tribute to Her Beloved Dog 'Norman' Who She Lost in 2011

Jennifer Aniston carries the precious memories of her 'fur baby' Norman with a hidden tattoo tribute on her foot. She has inked the name 'Norman' across her right foot in a cursive font as a sentimental remembrance of her late pet dog, who passed away in 2011. The Welsh corgi-terrier mix passed away at the age of 15 due to age-related complications.

Norman was habitual of accompanying the Murder Mystery star everywhere including on film locations. A representative revealed the sad demise of Norman in 2011 saying, "He died a few weeks ago. He was an old dog and it was just his time."

Aniston had previously mentioned in an interview that she wished some of the men in her life had Norman's characteristics. "It wouldn't be bad if, when a man comes home, he'd run to his woman with his tail wagging. This sort of excitement is something I've always missed in a man to be honest."

The Friends star also sports a visible ink on her wrist, the angel number 11:11. This particular spiritual number sequence holds a deep meaning in her life. According to Hello Magazine, Aniston was devastated after Norman passed away. She tattooed the number in 2018. The number 11:11 signifies her birthdate, February 11, and also the year in which her beloved pet 'crossed the rainbow bridge'.

The Morning Show host is now a dedicated dog mom to Lord Chesterfield, Sophie and Clyde. She is often seen posting their updates on her Instagram page. In one of the adorable pictures shared, Clyde can be seen joining Aniston on her "work day" as she captioned the images - "Girl's best friend... bring Clyde to work day."

Recently the We're the Millers star shared an emotional update about one of her late dogs Dolly, who passed away in 2019 aged 14. Aniston created a beautiful sanctuary for Dolly in her stunning lush garden as she marked the passing of her beloved dog with a gorgeous windchime that reads: "In Memory of Dolly". She captioned the tribute post, "Dolly forever". Fans lent their support to the beautifully crafted remembrance for her late pup, "Annnnnd now I'm crying in Starbucks…. That wind chime is such a beautiful tribute to her," wrote one admiring fan, and a second fan commented: "The wind chime is such an amazing idea."

The Along Came Polly actress had adopted Dolly as a puppy in 2005. She was crushed after the sad demise of Dolly. Aniston lives in a luxurious $21 million Bel-Air mansion with her pets, and she describes her space as a calm oasis. "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."