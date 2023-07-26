Khloe Kardashian Spent Evening With Daughter True While Kim Kardashian Partied With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian, the Good American founder, recently shared heartwarming snapshots from her playtime with her five-year-old daughter, True, on Instagram. The loving mother and daughter duo seemed to be having a blast, engaging in fun activities like playing Jenga, Connect Four, and dancing with the family's pet cat, Grey Kitty. Meanwhile, Khloe's sister and close supporter, Kim Kardashian, spent her weekend in Miami, where she was spotted enjoying the night in the company of her ex, Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of her niece, True, and is said to have cheated on Khloe.

The two were spotted attending a soccer game together before heading out for dinner and later going clubbing. Fans couldn't help but speculate about the nature of their reunion, with some suggesting they looked like an "actual couple" on a date night as per The U.S. Sun. During Kim's Miami adventures, she tried to FaceTime Khloe while at a club with their mutual friend, Savas Oguz. However, Khloe allegedly snubbed the call, leading Kim to post a playful snap of herself and Savas pouting, jokingly writing, "She hates us." Khloe and Tristan have had a tumultuous relationship, and they share two children together, True and their 11-month-old son, Tatum Robert. However, Tristan also has a one-year-old son named Theo with Instagram model Maralee Nichols.

The revelation of Tristan's infidelity during his supposed exclusive relationship with Khloe was followed by legal proceedings regarding child support for Theo. In August 2022, legal documents revealed that Tristan offered to pay Maralee $75,000 in hush money instead of providing monthly child support. The court later ordered Tristan to pay approximately $9,500 per month in child support after settling their paternity case. However, reports surfaced that Tristan allegedly expressed disinterest in spending time with Theo and had no intention of getting to know his son.

Tristan is also a father to a six-year-old son named Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Despite their ups and downs, the family continues to support and love one another, with Khloe cherishing precious moments with her daughter True and Kim reconnecting with her ex, Tristan, in Miami. As the saga continues to unfold, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the Kardashian-Jenner clan, eagerly awaiting updates on their relationships and personal journeys.

Through it all, Khloe's focus on spending quality time with her children and Kim's playful interactions with her sister on social media show that family bonds remain strong amidst the ups and downs of life in the spotlight. However, fans speculate that not everything may be okay between Kim and Khloe after her night out with her sister's former partner.

