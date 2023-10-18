Adele keeps fans on their toes with her latest Instagram post, showcasing an alluring 10-carat diamond ring on her left hand, fueling the ongoing rumor about her relationship status with sports agent Rich Paul. The Easy on Me singer, famous for her soulful voice and chartbuster hits, recently shared stunning photos from her Vegas residency, and it’s the bejeweled diamond that stole the spotlight. In an elegant black dress adorned with sparkling gold trimming designed by Cong Tri, Adele posed with credence, complementing her look with crystal-embellished statement earrings. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the massive emerald-cut diamond ring nestled on her ring finger. The sparkler featured a pavé diamond band, adding an extra touch of glamour to the ensemble.

Adding more fascination to the rumors, Someone Like You singer, Adele posed with a copy of Paul’s new memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, in one of the photos she posted on Instagram. The caption, simply stating "Weekend 31, "left fans with more curiosity, prompting them to speculate about the Grammy winner’s current relationship status. This is not the first time Adele has fueled marriage rumors with Rich Paul. As reported by Page Six, during one of her Vegas shows, she referred to Paul as her "husband" after a fan expressed the desire to marry her. Responding with an amusing remark, she said, "You can’t marry me—I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight, he’s here." Paul himself, during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, neither confirmed nor denied the rumors but insinuated a positive and happy dynamic between them. He asserted, “We’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. We’ve been great for each other.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the astounding 10-carat diamond ring Adele flaunted bears a striking similarity to the Tiffany & Co. style she wore at the 2023 Grammys with a burgundy velvet Louis Vuitton gown. This is not the first time the singer has adorned a diamond ring on that finger; a pear-shaped stone at the Brit Awards in 2022 sparked engagement speculation, and she sported it again during one of her Vegas shows in February 2023. Diamond experts estimated the dazzling Lorraine Schwartz gem she wore previously to be in the 10-carat range and could be valued close to the $1 million mark. Adele's fondness for exquisite jewelry adds an element of mystery and glamour to her already iconic persona, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any further clues about her relationship with Paul.

As the Grammy winner continues to captivate audiences with her soulful performances and personal life intrigues, the 10-carat diamond ring is now at the center of discussions, prompting fans to wonder if wedding bells are in the air for Adele and Paul.

