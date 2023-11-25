These Are the 10 Most Memorable Halloween Costumes Worn by the Kardashian Sisters

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been in the industry for quite some time ever since their hit reality series, The Kardashians, formerly known as Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired years ago. These talented women are skilled in the fashion world and are intertwined with the fashion world via their personal endeavors. From walking the ramp with some of the biggest brands such as Calvin Klein, Gucci, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, GAP, and many more, these stars are known to be skilled in flaunting some good style. This passion for dazzling ensembles doesn’t stop even during the spooky season. Apart from displaying their creativity and aesthetic during the Met Gala, Halloween is where they sometimes take it to the next level. Take a look at some of the most gorgeous, chilling, and thrilling outfits curated by the Kardashian sisters through the years.

1. Kim Kardashian's Rendition of Cher

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Starting off is the oldest daughter of the Kardashian family: Kim Kardashian! Kim is renowned for her panache-fueled, quirky, and elegant aesthetic which she successfully rocks. When it comes to Halloween outfits, she can truly bring alive inspiration from whichever character she chooses to portray. In 2017, the mother of four stunned in her rendition of Believe singer Cher’s glamorous outfit from the 1973 Academy Awards, per W Magazine. The outfit was sensational with bursts of yellow and gold; a very Aladdin-theme vibe. Kim sported a yellow high-neck crop top with full sleeves which was decked with a few mirror-like decor accompanied by low-waist matching pants. Even her makeup resembled a different era entirely! Needless to say, she understood the assignment.

2. Kim Kardashian's Take on This X-Men Character

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Which person wasn’t absolutely mesmerized by X-Men’s most famous and beloved character, ‘Mystique’ portrayed by none other than Jennifer Lawrence?! The character’s ability to assume the physical identity of anyone she set her sights on by the mere flick of her scales was fascinating enough as it was. Like ‘Mystique’ Kim too beautifully transitioned into the character with the blue makeup, yellow-gold contact lenses, and the slick-back burnt orange hair just last year in 2022, photos of which she posted on Instagram. She rocked the navy-blue textured look with every part of the cosplay looking more real to the original! This particular costume of hers is truly one of the most memorable ones on the list.

3. Khloe Kardashian as An 'Octonaut'

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian is known to be a very devoted mother to her two children, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson. The mother of two often shares some pretty adorable pictures of her time spent with her children and all the fun shenanigans they’re up to. This year for Halloween, to offer her full support to her children, she too took on an adorable character from the famous children's educational television program, The Octonauts. Khloe took on the role of ‘Dashi’ - the underwater photography enthusiast from the show. The Good American mogul donned a chic brown high-neck sleeveless top followed by a pink miniskirt, as seen in her Instagram post. She completed her ensemble with a striking pair of blue thigh-high-heeled boots and a cute matching sailor hat.

4. Queen Khloe as Queen Cleopatra

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

For Halloween in 2020, Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson along with their daughter True decided to keep things ‘golden’ that year. Taking on the transformation of one of the most legendary queens from Egyptian history: Cleopatra is no simple feat. Yet, she effortlessly pulled it off looking simply divine. Khloe donned a chrome golden crop top with a plunge neck accompanied by a long bedazzling skirt with a slit. The dextrously crafted cape rocked a similar hue and added so much more depth to the outfit. However, the highlight besides the outfit itself was her ethereal 11-pronged golden headpiece that was simply phenomenal! Again, this is another impressionable costume that fans still go gaga over.

5. Kourtney Kardashian as 'Batgirl'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Parra

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is renowned for the grunge and black aesthetic that she usually prefers to include in all her ensembles. With fashion, she’s equally skilled as the rest of her sisters in terms of what looks awesome on her. Back in 2012 when Kourtney was still romantically involved with ex Scott Disick, they both made quite the entrance at a party for Halloween. While Disick took on the role of trusty DC Sidekick Robin, Kourtney stunned everyone with her portrayal of the emanated protagonist vigilante Batman, per PopSugar. From the belt to the suit, and gloves; everything was utterly spot on! She even wore some lavish thigh-high boots to add a little more oomph to the costume.

6. When Kourtney literally Embodied her Sister Kim

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are generally quite close-knit with each other as per multiple sources. Although there have been some petty and intense fights, the sisters always find a way to deal with it and move forward in love. However, over the last two seasons of The Kardashians, there seems to be a heated feud between Kourtney and her sister Kim for many reasons. While the two banter, fans were left shell-shocked after Kourtney perhaps threw shade at Kim with this Halloween outfit. Travis Barker’s wife took to Instagram to share a snap of herself pregnant in the very same outfit Kim donned years back while she too was pregnant with her first child North ten years back. She sported the very same Riccardo Tisci floral gown with a slit on the side and paired it with matching high heels. For makeup, she stunned in a prominent red lipstick with glamorous makeup.

7. Kylie Jenner as This legendary Disney Princess

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner is renowned for being a diva in the fashion industry due to the ravishing fashion choices she’s made in the past. Whether it's a Pinterest-y look, grunge, street style, or just clothes to chill at home, Kylie can style it all! But what no one was prepared for was her 2019 Halloween Costume which left fans gobsmacked! That year, Kylie decided to get creative with her look for ‘Ariel’ from Disney’s classic animated movie, The Little Mermaid. She took to Instagram to share a carousel of her costume. She donned some pretty intensely colored red hair, a seashell bralette accompanied by a skirt with a high split, bejeweled with teal and blue shades mimicking ‘Ariel’s’ tail. She captioned the post with a savage note, “Ariel grew up…”

8. The Bride of Frankenstein

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

As mentioned earlier, Kylie can rock any style presented to her given her creativity to elevate an outfit to a whole new level. Last year’s outfit was perhaps one of the most legendary ones that she’s worn. Back in 2022, Kylie electrified her followers on Instagram with a ghoulish yet thrilling look that took her fans by utter surprise. The mother of two shared several snaps of her portraying ‘The Bride of Frankenstein’ in a monochromatic avatar. From her hair to the dainty ensemble, she killed it! The permed-up wig featured a stroke of white on both sides of what seemed to be black hair in a wavy or rather lightning-y pattern. Her horrified expressions followed by the setting she was photographed in were like taking a quick trip down memory lane when there was no color imaging invented yet.

9. Kendall Jenner as 'Woody' from 'Toy Story'

Image Source: Instagram | @kendalljenner

Pixar is known to produce some of the most heart-melting animated films that can tug at the heartstrings of different human emotions. Toy Story was one such film that will forever dwell in the hearts of many die-hard Disney fans. Supermodel Kendall Jenner decided to do a gender-bend on this classic character of Woody from the feel-good movie. She looked absolutely adorable and playful in her costume that screamed of a very western-cowboy vibe [as it should], as seen in her Instagram photos. The red hat with a white hemmed thread running across the edges of it was truly memorable. While the original character was seen sporting blue denim, Kendall mixed it up with black and white cow print ripped jeans accompanied by brown boots.

10. Kendall Jenner As a '90's Martian Girl'

Image Source: Instagram | @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner is literally a model whose daily bread practically depends on the trendy looks she sports regularly. Kendall is the least bit shy when it comes to exploring different looks whether on the red carpet or in this case during Halloween. In 2021, she took to Instagram to share a rather quirky outfit adopted from the 90s. The aesthetic and vibe of the outfit were literally ‘out of this world’. The red and pink swirl-pattern bodycon ribbed dress complimented the cherry-red shoes that Kendall donned. The highlight however was the tall blonde wig she flaunted as a very successful and prominent prop to complete the outfit. She captioned the post, “Nice Planet, we’ll take it”

