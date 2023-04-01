Zendaya Spotted Wearing Ring With Tom Holland's Initials, Fueling Engagement Rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland, two of Hollywood's biggest stars, have sparked engagement rumors after Zendaya was seen wearing a ring with Tom Holland's initials on it in a recent video. The short clip, posted by nail artist Marina Dobyk, shows the Euphoria star flaunting her pale pink manicure and a gold signet ring on her pointer finger, as per Glamour.

While the ring may seem insignificant to some, fans of the couple are buzzing with excitement, wondering if this is a subtle hint that the two have decided to take their relationship to the next level. After all, it's not uncommon for celebrities to drop hints about their personal lives through subtle gestures like wearing jewelry. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's examine the evidence.

The ring in question appears to have cursive letters on it, which could either be ZH (a combination of Zendaya and Holland's initials), TH (for Tom Holland), or even L-something (although it's difficult to tell). Some fans believe that the initials are TH, as, in the same video, Zendaya was seen wearing a striped shirt that could possibly belong to Tom Holland.

It's worth noting that Zendaya has always been very private about her personal life, especially when it comes to her relationships. The actress had never confirmed her relationship with Tom Holland, despite numerous rumors and sightings of the two together.

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they played the roles of MJ and Peter Parker, respectively. Since then, the two have become good friends and have been seen together at several events, sparking rumors that they were more than just friends.

Fans were rooting for the couple to get together for years, and their wishes were finally granted when the two were spotted holding hands and kissing in London, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Since then, they have been more open about their relationship, sharing photos and videos of each other on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Cindy Ord

Despite the engagement rumors, it's important to remember that neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has confirmed anything. It's entirely possible that the ring is just a piece of jewelry that Zendaya likes, and there's no deeper meaning behind it. However, given how private the couple is, it's also possible that they're keeping their engagement a secret until they're ready to share the news with the world.

Regardless of whether the engagement rumors are true or not, one thing is for sure – Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most beloved celebrity couples of the moment. Fans can't get enough of their chemistry on and off-screen, and they're eagerly awaiting any news about their relationship.