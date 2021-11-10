Dakota Johnson 'Normalizing' Sexual Wellness & Butt Plugs For Christmas

Modeled after Maude's vibrator, Vibe, Cone was designed with input from Maude's customers, both male and female. Its tapered end and discrete dimensions make it the perfect “starter size” for beginners, said Aldridge.

"We wanted to create products that also catered to anal sex as a basic part of the sexual experience," explained Maude CEO and founder Éva Goicochea. "So often, this category is treated as a kink or taboo when it's something that every type of person can engage in."

It's not difficult to see why Johnson is so enthusiastic about sticking plugs in everyone’s stocking this year.

“Oh, this is going in everybody’s stocking. Are you kidding? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer,” she told InStyle. “You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a butt plug his entire life? You’re lying.”

The Our Friend actress pointed out that, while some may be too coy to purchase a butt plug for themselves, there's a definite interest in anal sex toys.

“I think it’s a thing a lot of people don’t want to buy for themselves. First of all, namely, because they’re called ‘butt plugs,’ and everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh God, I’m not going to buy that. I don’t want that on my credit card statement,'” said Johnson. “But people are more curious than you want to believe they are.”

Johnson's generosity in giving out sex toys to people she knows was revealed in a separate interview with Who What Wear as well.

"I'm just sending vibrators to everybody I know," she told the media outlet. "What better gift could you give women than an orgasm?"