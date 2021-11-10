Dakota Johnson 'Normalizing' Sexual Wellness & Butt Plugs For Christmas

Dakota Johnson wants to make sure everyone has a good time on Christmas. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has a special gift in mind for the people on her holiday shopping list and will be giving everybody a Maude butt plug this year.

The 32-year-old Hollywood star, who last year joined the sexual wellness company as co-creative director and investor, plugged (pun intended) Maude's latest anal play product -- named Cone-- in a recent interview with InStyle, explaining why she feels it's the "perfect stocking stuffer."

“People are more curious than you want to believe they are, and people are more sexual than they want to believe they are,” she told the magazine. "I think everyone should have a Cone for Christmas."

Read all about it below.

Cone For Christmas

There are many reasons why Johnson believes Cone is the perfect Christmas gift. Made from body-safe, FDA-grade silicone, Maude's butt plug is a chic evergreen color and resembles a Christmas tree — "perfect for bringing holiday festivities into the bedroom," notes the New York Post reporting on the interview.

In addition, Cone is also soft to the touch, waterproof, durable, and easy to clean, and has been designed to be "really approachable, especially for new users," Maude's director of product Tyler Aldridge told InStyle.

As for Johnson, it seems she may have had a direct influence in getting the sex toy on the concept board.

"When I first came onto the company, I asked if there would ever be some kind of an anal product because I know that there are so many people that are curious about it and, you know, there are so many parts of one's anus that are erogenous zones that I think could just be fun for people to explore," she said.

'Perfect Stocking Stuffer'

Modeled after Maude's vibrator, Vibe, Cone was designed with input from Maude's customers, both male and female. Its tapered end and discrete dimensions make it the perfect “starter size” for beginners, said Aldridge.

"We wanted to create products that also catered to anal sex as a basic part of the sexual experience," explained Maude CEO and founder Éva Goicochea. "So often, this category is treated as a kink or taboo when it's something that every type of person can engage in."

It's not difficult to see why Johnson is so enthusiastic about sticking plugs in everyone’s stocking this year.

“Oh, this is going in everybody’s stocking. Are you kidding? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer,” she told InStyle. “You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a butt plug his entire life? You’re lying.”

The Our Friend actress pointed out that, while some may be too coy to purchase a butt plug for themselves, there's a definite interest in anal sex toys.

“I think it’s a thing a lot of people don’t want to buy for themselves. First of all, namely, because they’re called ‘butt plugs,’ and everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh God, I’m not going to buy that. I don’t want that on my credit card statement,'” said Johnson. “But people are more curious than you want to believe they are.”

Johnson's generosity in giving out sex toys to people she knows was revealed in a separate interview with Who What Wear as well.

"I'm just sending vibrators to everybody I know," she told the media outlet. "What better gift could you give women than an orgasm?"

Normalizing Sexual Wellness

For Johnson, who has been with the company since November 2020, her mission at Maude is all about de-stigmatizing sex and educating people on "taboo" topics.

"I think sexual education for so long has just not been really honest and not very thorough. And, you know, for forever, there's been so much taboo talking about sex, especially anal sex, and any additional devices," she told Who What Wear.

"So normalizing the conversation and spreading it and having people just speak more honestly and understand that it's such a basic human need has been really amazing," Johson shared her experience at Maude.

Followed by 4.4. million on Instagram, the Hollywood celebrity is more than just the face of the company. She's actively committed to promoting sexual wellness as part of self-care.

"The thing that I guess has surprised me the most [since joining Maude] is how much people want to talk about sexual wellness and even more so how much people want to learn more," she said.

"Sexual wellness is a fundamental human right," the star explained on Instagram last November when she announced her Maude collaboration with a photo of herself and Goicochea. See her post below.

Addressing 'Taboos'

Demonstrating a real knack for approaching "taboo" topics and discussing them with ease, Johnson detailed for InStyle her mission of making sexual wellness more accessible to everyone.

“Just as an anal plug is ‘taboo,’ a lot of women think a vibrator is taboo — and a lot of women can’t orgasm from penetrative sex alone,” she said. “I think that that fact is obviously becoming more well-known, but there are people that I have gifted a Vibe to, and it’s been their first vibrator, and that is a very cool thing to do.”

Making a point that sexual wellness is a normal part of self-care, Johson continued: "But similarly with Cone, you know, stimulating a man's prostate or even a female's A-zone can add so much to sex and also be beneficial for prostate health."

Johnson, who told Who What Wear that she's getting a lot of questions from friends and strangers alike about the butt plug, believes people should feel comfortable talking about sexual wellness just like they do with skincare or exercise.

"I love being able to speak about sexual wellness, standing behind Maude," she said. "It has sparked a conversation that is so necessary. As Eva says, sexuality is a basic human need and it's so true. Everyone should have access to quality education, first of all, and products surrounding sexual wellness."

