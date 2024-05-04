When Swifties Declared This Ex-BF of Taylor Swift's as 'The Best One,' With Zero Complaints

Swifties have no 'bad blood' against Taylor Lautner, who they have dubbed as the 'best ex' of Taylor Swift, with zero complaints. In November 2023, Lautner, speaking exclusively to People magazine at The Lemons Foundation's 1st Charity Gala in West Hollywood, reacted to the news. “That sounds like a nice compliment to me,” the delighted Twilight actor remarked. “I will take it.”

After meeting on the set of the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, Lautner and Swift dated for a few months. It's rumored that Swift's breakup song, Back to December, from her Speak Now album, is about her relationship with him. Speaking to the outlet, Lautner shared that his wife, who too shares the same first name, is a 'diehard Swiftie.' Lautner revealed that his wife let him know that he was the only ex 'without a diss track.' He added, "So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here." "In my mind they're not even exes," Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, stated, noting that Swift is a good friend to the two.

As per Glitter Magazine, the Home Team actor gushed over their friendship and bond while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper in December 2023. “Obviously every couple is different,” Lautner shared. “I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way. And thankfully we had that. So after things ended between us — we were so young, I was 18 she was 20, 21 — we stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then.” When Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City in July, she shocked her fans by inviting Lautner to the stage. He then stunned the audience by backflipping and cartwheeling on stage, reliving a Valentine's Day moment he shared with the Lover hitmaker.

“I've been in front of a lot of people before, but I've never been in front of 75,000 Swifties before,” Lautner recalled. “And it's a different level of passion. So that was just pretty surreal.” He continued, “Yeah, because Twilight fans are definitely insanely passionate themselves. So I had experienced a taste of that, [but] never 75,000 of them at once. And obviously what Taylor's doing right now in her career is just unheard of. So similar, but this was definitely up there. It's a very, very cool experience.”

“She deserves everything that she is getting and going through right now because she's the hardest-working person,” Lautner asserted. “And just being at the pinnacle that she's at right now, the way that she carries herself and is just so gracious and kind to absolutely everyone, no matter who you are, it speaks to her character. And that's the greatest part about her in my opinion.”