Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Enjoy Romantic Vacation In Idaho As Their Relation Gets "Super Serious"

The rumored romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny is not mere sparks anymore, but it's turning into an intense fire of love as the duo was spotted vacationing in Idaho. Apparently, the couple has been "super serious" for each other, which means they are ready to take the relationship to the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The 27-year-old model was recently seen cozying up with the rapper on a romantic getaway to the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, reported PEOPLE. A source told the outlet the couple looked "really cute" and "so happy together" on their vacation, working out at the gym with a dog in tow.

The source revealed, "They definitely seem in love and super serious. They're really friendly. Kendall is so low-key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was." It seems to appear their relationship is getting stronger with time.

Previously in May, a source revealed their romance was "getting more serious." The insider added, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy." They also mentioned what Kendall likes about Bunny. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian

The report also suggested their relationship began on a slow note. However, the duo now spend almost "every day together." the source continued, "He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

The couple was first seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February, and from there, the rumors of their love story began. Kendall and Bunny were, apparently, on a double date with Justin and Hailey Beiber, reported TMZ. The Kardashian star was introduced to him through mutual friends.

But soon after the 29-year-old moved to Los Angeles and bought a house, the couple have been hanging out pretty often. They haven't gone on record to make their relationship 'official,' but they've been spotted in public multiple times and were seen attending Coachella together in April.

We're keeping up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's budding romance. pic.twitter.com/pI25OCgTdV — E! News (@enews) May 3, 2023

The Hulu star previously dated NBA player Devin Booker, who was in long-term relationships with exes Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and Gabriela Berlingeri. Although the entire Kardashian clan is comfortable having their relationships out in public- Kendall is an exception.

She had always been a bit laid-back in terms of her private life. She was linked to the NBA star in 2020, but it was not until Valentine's Day 2021 that they put a stamp on their rumored romance. In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019, she revealed the reason for her low-key approach to relationships.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally." She acknowledged learning a lesson from her sister's "public" life.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted on a horse riding date. https://t.co/bzs6jG0npS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2023

"Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair," she concluded. In that case, we'd have to wait longer to get some "confirmation" on her romantic rendezvous with Bunny.

