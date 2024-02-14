Kanye West Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Taylor Swift After He Releases a Diss Track

Kanye West ignited a new controversy with his fiercest adversary by name-dropping Taylor Swift in his most recent album. The Donda rapper released a new song from his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 1 on Saturday titled Carnival. “Why did she say she sucked my dick? (Ha) Then she says she ain’t sucked my dick (Ha) / She gon’ take it up the ass (Ha), like a ventriloquist (Ha) / I made six Taylor Swifts, (Ha) since I had the Rollie on the wrist (Ha) / I’m the new Jesus, bitch (Ha), I turn water to Crist (Ha),” West raps in the alleged diss track.

As per Variety, when the Bound 2 rapper interrupted Swift's 2009 Video Music Awards winning speech and said that Beyoncé "had one of the best videos of all time," it marked the beginning of their turbulent relationship. Later West's song Famous, which he released in 2016, had the line calling out the Lover hitmaker, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I brought fame to that bitch." Following Swift's denial of West's assertion that she had agreed to the phrase "I made that bitch famous," West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian released a tape of a conversation that created a false narrative where the Blank Space songstress appeared to have given her approval. The complete conversation went public in 2020, revealed West and his reality star ex-wife were wrong.

“You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years,” Swift remarked in ire after exposing the couple at that time. As per Page Six, fans are not amused with the diss track. They expressed their opinion on X after the track dropped, “Taylor Swift was his target twice and has successfully moved on from both events and thrived. Meanwhile, Kanye feels the need to name-drop her every time he needs clout and attention,” one fan argued on X.

“Says a lot about how desperate he is to be relevant right now,” a second fan added. A Swiftie wrote, “Kanye West still unironically thinking he made Taylor Swift famous is so.. like if you’re the one using her name in songs Twice because you’re desperate for attention, I don’t think you’re as relevant as you think you are.” Another one said, “Kanye is the only [person] who’s gonna mention Taylor Swift’s name in an attempt to get relevant again and perhaps a bit famous." A fifth fan wrote, “Just like when he begged to have her name in his song last time when he illegally recorded her call & his ex-wife edited it to paint TS as a liar.”

The ex-couple have still not apologized for their actions, Swift later admitted that the experience traumatized her, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard. The track Carnival is currently trending on the number 1 spot, West posted a celebratory picture on Instagram with the caption, "Mom We Did It We Number 1 Again Yeezy.com."