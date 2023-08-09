‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Reveals Major Career Move as Fans Fear Show Will Be Canceled: “I Passed”

Leah Messer, a familiar face from MTV's Teen Mom, has made a surprising career shift, prompting fans to speculate about the potential cancellation of the long-running reality show and its spinoffs. Amid recent uncertainty surrounding the network's lineup, Leah's announcement has added fuel to the speculation, per The US Sun.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old TV personality shared an exciting life update with her followers. Alongside a picturesque beach view from her recent vacation, Leah revealed, "Before we left for vacation I PASSED the state portion of my real estate exam. Now it's back home to pass the National portion and pack for the Teen Mom Reunion in LA." She further added in the same post, "I'm beyond blessed and grateful for everyone that has supported us over the years. We will forever be grateful for the support from all of you that has lifted us up in the most difficult times."

She concluded, "We are ready for new beginnings. We LOVE you!" Meanwhile, MTV has remained tight-lipped regarding the fate of Teen Mom, despite other networks revealing their lists of renewed and canceled shows. Speculation about the show's future gained momentum when The Ashley's Reality Roundup took to Instagram in May, questioning, "Are the Teen Mom Shows Finally Ending?" followed by "Find Out the Fates of ‘Next Chapter,’ ‘Girls Night In’ & ‘Family Reunion' #linkinbio #mtv #teenmom."

However, according to The Ashley, Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has already been filmed and is set to air soon. The upcoming season will feature the same cast members from Season 1A, including Amber Portwood. On the other hand, it seems unlikely that Teen Mom: Family Reunion will be renewed for a third season. Reports suggest that the show might not see another installment. Additionally, news emerged earlier that Young and Pregnant wouldn't be returning for a fourth season.

An insider close to Messer revealed, "Calls went out today to the cast and let them know it’s done. The crew has also been informed that there will be no Season 4. All of the big exec producers were on the calls, and each girl and each of the grandmas were spoken to." The decision reportedly involved input from major executive producers, who also communicated the news to the girls and their grandmothers associated with the show.

As fans and media outlets continue to speculate about the future of the Teen Mom franchise, Leah Messer's unexpected career pivot into real estate adds another layer of intrigue. With the show's legacy potentially hanging in the balance, followers eagerly await official announcements from MTV regarding its popular reality series and spinoffs. On the other hand, Messer's update to her fans was loved and supported by her followers.

