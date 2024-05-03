When Kathy Griffin Teased Mary Trump About Her Uncle Donald Trump’s ‘Distinctive Scent’

In an episode of The Mary Trump Show podcast, comedian Kathy Griffin joined host Mary Trump for an amusing and candid conversation. The interview covered several topics, and one moment that stood out was Griffin’s unique revelation about the distinctive scent she associates with Mary’s uncle, former President Donald Trump.

Griffin, famous for her bold and controversial humor, recalled the time she spent with Trump during her appearances on the reality television show The Celebrity Apprentice. She playfully indicated that there’s one aspect of Trump’s persona that doesn’t get enough press: his unique smell. According to Griffin, Trump’s scent is a curious blend of different odors and products.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Zuchnik

As per Mediaite, the conversation started when Mary asked her guest, “...you know, as you’ve mentioned, you’ve met Donald. What? You were on the show more than once or I know with Liza Minnelli,” to which Griffin excitedly responded, “Yes, I was on. I was part of challenges for The Celebrity Apprentice twice, one as part of a challenge for my dear departed friend Joan Rivers. And then one was as the civilian apprentice when Liza was the headliner and I was the host of an event. I did spend an afternoon with The Donald and Liza Minnelli. And I need to tell you, I don’t know what Liza was on, but I should have been on that, too! With love! I say that with love!”

As per HuffPost, the conversation took a unique turn when Griffin asserted, “The Donald has a distinct smell that doesn’t really get enough press, it’s like body odor with kind of like a scented makeup product. But you can smell the hair products even outdoors. Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest. I know.”

Mary humorously exclaims, “Well, I don’t know. Maybe somebody needs to make a candle that says Yeah because that’ll fly off the shelves right Christmas right now. Okay.” The notion of celebrity-inspired candles has gained popularity in recent years. Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop, for instance, famously sells a candle called 'This Smells Like My Vagina.' This playful exchange between Griffin and Mary added a comical twist to the interview, providing listeners with a moment of levity.

Despite the playful banter, it’s significant to acknowledge that Griffin has a history of making headlines with her bold statements. In 2017, she faced significant criticism for a photo shoot in which she posed with what appeared to be the bloody head of Trump. The act led to an investigation by the Secret Service. Yet, Griffin’s appearance on The Mary Trump Show brought a mix of humor and candidness. The amusing revelation about Trump's distinctive smell added a playful touch to the conversation, creating a memorable moment for listeners.

