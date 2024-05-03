When Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Said Ex Meri Brown Doesn’t ‘Share Resources’ and Shouldn’t Get Part of Land

It appears like the Sister Wives star family, the Browns, will soon have to have a serious conversation about how to divide their fortunes. The family now needs to divvie up their investments, which is never simple in a breakup, as Kody Brown has split from three of his four wives.

In an earlier Sister Wives episode as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Meri Brown and Kody had a heated argument regarding ownership stakes in Coyote Pass. Meri immediately brought up the fact that Robyn and Kody are now the primary owners of the eight acres (out of 14 acres) of land the family collectively purchased since they got married. Meri only owns two acres of the land; Janelle, who split from Kody last year, owns four.

Meri brought up the fact that she assisted the family in financing the home. She felt she deserved a fair portion because of her investment. "It seems he's already made the decision and I don't think that's fair because even though he and I haven't had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years or however long it's been, I'm still part of the family and I still financially put into it," Meri explained in the confessional, before she added, "And so I deserve to have some of the property and not just what he decides I'm worthy of."

Meri also brought attention to Kody and Robyn's harsh treatment. "This is just weird to me that you two get eight together, four and four, Janelle gets four and I get two." Janelle also agreed with Meri, saying this was unfair. Janelle revealed in her confessional interview that she had discussed the property divide with Kody 'several times.' Janelle added, "I think it's time that we have a real appraisal and decide what the value is and what's fair for all four of us."

Kody, in a completely ridiculous moment, said that Meri did not deserve more of the land because she had previously refused to 'share resources.' Kody shared, "I wanted to keep the lot with the pond to be for the whole family because the whole family kind of understands that Meri doesn't want to really — you know, this is from living with her — she doesn't want to share resources."

The assertion that Meri didn't 'share resources' doesn't only seem irrelevant from a legal standpoint, but it looks to be a flat-out lie, Cheat Sheet reported. Meri used her Las Vegas real estate gains to finance Robyn and Kody Brown's Flagstaff home, and she contributed a sizeable portion of her funds to purchase Coyote Pass.

Filming for Sister Wives' season began in the middle of 2022. When Kody admitted there was no chance of their love relationship blossoming again, Meri was having trouble deciding whether or not to stay with him. Meri and Kody declared in public at the beginning of 2023 that they had 'permanently terminated' their spiritual marriage.

