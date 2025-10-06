A Fourth Traffic Light Color Could Soon Hit U.S. Streets – And Change the Commute Forever

Traffic, yeah, the word might be more deadly than someone’s toxic partner sitting right beside you while driving. In today’s fast-paced life with an increased population, driving is no longer an easy task. Everybody wants to be faster, to get ahead, and nobody has time to wait. On top of that, driving rules differ from state to state in America.

Traffic rules in the U.S. are generally strict, and penalties for violations can be severe. Traditionally, traffic lights had three colors to look out for: red, yellow, and green. Now, a fourth color, white, may soon be added to traffic signals, and it’s for a genuine cause.

According to sources, researchers at North Carolina State University have proposed adding a white traffic light to help manage the increasing number of autonomous vehicles (AVs) on the roads. The white light will be added alongside the rest to signal to human drivers that AVs are coordinating the traffic flow at that intersection.

When active, the white light indicates that human drivers should simply follow the lead of the AVs ahead of them. If you’re wondering why white was chosen over brighter colors, it’s all about visibility. Any other color would also fulfil its purpose, but since dark colors like red, orange, and green already exist, white would serve as the perfect color of balance compared to the rest.

You will be able to summon an autonomous Tesla Robotaxi in 2025. There will be no reason to use Uber/Lyft anymore once the network scales. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OujJkPX7ha — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) April 15, 2025

The white light phase would only be activated when a significant number of AVs are present at an intersection. Through distributed computing, AVs would communicate with one another and the traffic signal itself, taking over the task of directing traffic. In simpler terms, the white light comes on only when enough AVs are present to manage the flow themselves.

Through distributed computing, AVs would communicate with one another and the traffic signal itself, taking over the task of directing traffic. Its main goal is to help traffic flow more smoothly and increase fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, in cases when there are few or no AVs, the traffic light reverts to the standard red-yellow-green system, maintaining safety for human-operated vehicles.

According to NC State’s research team, the concept — still in discussion, will first be tested in controlled environments. The ideal location would be a city with heavy traffic, repeated traffic patterns, and slow, minimal movements, like New York. If implemented, this breakthrough technology would make driving efficient like never before.

.@pmarca says embodied AI is already here. From autonomous drones to self-driving cars, and it’s just the beginning. “ The general purpose robotics thing is going to happen, and it’s going to happen in the next decade… at giant scale.” The U.S. has a choice: lead the Fourth… pic.twitter.com/WuVX66XZNL — a16z (@a16z) August 5, 2025

Companies like Waymo have been offering self-driving taxi services, where the “white light phase” could also be used. Other major players include Audi, BMW, Daimler, GM, Nissan, Volvo, Bosch, Continental, Mobileye, Valeo, Velodyne, Nvidia, Ford, and many other OEMs. In addition, data reveals that the U.S. AV market is expected to grow to over $75 billion in 2030, an increase of 350% from 2023.

Consequently, 42,795 people died in vehicle crashes in 2022, all of which were due to human error; hence, AVs will surely decrease accidents, which often lead to other damaging consequences for the future. So, are we ready to witness a new era in the automobile industry? Quite possibly, yes