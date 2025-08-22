New Driving Rules Coming in September – Including Hefty Fines and Stricter License Rules

Americans might want to buckle up twice this September for the daily commute and a flurry of fresh driving laws set to roll out across several states. From Florida to Hawaii, the upcoming changes cover everything from speed cameras near schools, new licensing hurdles for young drivers, and even lane restrictions for electric vehicles.

Millions of motorists could be affected, and those who don’t stay informed risk surprise fines or losing out on valuable perks.

Driving laws are always a moving target in the U.S., varying state by state, but September’s crop is particularly sweeping. Here’s a breakdown of the six most important changes you’ll want to know about before hitting the road!

1) Florida driving laws

Florida is flipping the switch on new speed cameras starting September 14, targeting Doral, Miami-Dade County drivers. Positioned outside over a dozen schools, the cameras automatically issue $100 fines to motorists caught driving 10mph or more over the limit.

They’ll be active from 30 minutes before school starts to 30 minutes after dismissal, but will be switched off on weekends and holidays. Officials say the goal is to slow cars in child-heavy areas.

2) South Carolina driving laws

Starting September 1, South Carolina will become the 33rd state to ban touching cellphones while driving. The new law requires drivers to use hands-free technology or Bluetooth, while even glancing at texts could land motorists in hot water.

The first offense carries a $100 fine, with repeat violations within three years doubling to $200, as per The Mirror. Lawmakers insist the rule is about saving lives, not filling state coffers.

3) Texas driving laws

Texas DPS rolls out new drivers license design beginning today pic.twitter.com/lrfh4Pq3pp — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) August 18, 2025

Autonomous car fans in Texas will face new guardrails. From September 1, companies operating driverless cars (like Tesla’s freshly permitted Robotaxi service in Austin) must secure a state-issued permit before hitting public roads.

This legislation aligns Texas with other states tightening oversight as driverless technology edges closer to the mainstream. Tesla, already running a limited pilot in Austin, will need further DMV approval before offering its ride-hailing service widely.

4) Hawaii driving laws

Hawaiian drivers of electric vehicles are about to lose one of their longest-running perks. Starting September 30, EVs will no longer be allowed in high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes during restricted rush-hour times.

The shift comes as a federal exemption, which has been in place since 2005, and expires. For years, Hawaii used the rule to encourage EV adoption, but now, commuters in Teslas and Leafs will be back in regular traffic with everyone else.

5) Stricter training for young drivers

New bill would require Arizona teen drivers to take a mandatory driving course: https://t.co/Ia6BgFWEU3 pic.twitter.com/uUVSdjtPf0 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 21, 2024

The road to a license will get longer for teenagers and young adults, per these new laws. Starting September 30, anyone under 21 must complete a full driver’s education program, which was something previously required only for younger teens.

That means 24 classroom hours, eight with an instructor, and 50 behind the wheel with a licensed driver (including 10 at night). Safety advocates, like Ohio’s Traffic Safety Office, argue the expanded training will cut down on crashes involving inexperienced drivers.

6) Final days for EV tax credits

Drivers eyeing a shiny new electric vehicle have until September 30 to claim the federal $7,500 tax credit (or $4,000 for used EVs). After that, the program vanishes under the Donald Trump administration’s new budget plan.

The incentive has long sweetened the deal for buyers wary of higher upfront EV costs, but come October, those discounts could be history.

Six changes, and countless ways to get tripped up this fall! From hidden cameras in school zones to the end of federal freebies, September’s updates show that America’s road rules are evolving as fast as the cars. Read the fine print, keep your hands off your phone, and the clock is ticking if you’re considering buying an EV!