Parents Beware! New Mandatory Driving Law Brings Major Rule Change for Teens Seeking a License

Hey teen drivers in Florida, your journey toward independence behind the wheel just got a bit longer! Starting August 1st, a new law will come into effect. Now, 15-year-olds must log 50 hours of supervised driving practice before they can even think about hitting the road solo. Governor Ron DeSantis signed this requirement into law as part of Senate Bill 994.

The goal is to help cut down on the increasing number of car accidents involving teenagers across the state.

With thousands of teenagers involved in accidents just in 2020, the state’s lawmakers are cracking down on being too lenient. The new rules are adding even more steps on top of the traffic law and substance abuse courses that were already required.

Now, teens also have to pass vision and hearing tests, get their parents’ permission, and can only drive during the day for the first 90 days they have their learner’s permit. Plus, they must have a licensed adult at least 21 years old riding with them whenever they’re behind the wheel.

It’s not just about being overly cautious, but rather a safety measure supported by solid data. Teen drivers, particularly those who are just starting, have always appeared more frequently in accident reports than others. Whether it’s because they lack experience, get easily distracted, or feel like they can’t be hurt, Florida’s roads have seen the consequences.

That’s why the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is backing this law to stop dangerous or poorly trained driving before it starts.

With over a million teen-related crashes just five years ago, lawmakers have deemed the previous system ineffective. The 4-hour instructional course on traffic laws and drugs wasn’t cutting it. Now, with 50 hours of mandatory practice (10 of which must be at night), the aim is to replace trial-and-error with actual training.

🚗 That one quick glance at your phone? It could cost someone their life. Distracted driving is one of Florida’s top causes of serious crashes — and it’s preventable. Schwed Law Firm knows how to fight for justice for you. #SchwedLawFirm #DistractedDriving pic.twitter.com/B0p8ehNYbW — Schwed Law Firm (@schwedlawfirm) July 30, 2025

This change isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Ohio is already getting ready to implement similar rules for drivers under 21. Governor Mike DeWine has pointed out how mandatory training is linked to fewer accidents, and it’s not just for teenagers, but also for adults getting their first license later on.

We could also see other states jumping on this bandwagon, as Florida is stepping up its game with teen licensing. The message couldn’t be clearer: get properly trained, or you won’t be allowed on the road.

Unsurprisingly, parents are wondering how this will affect their bank accounts. Driving lessons can get pretty pricey, with private sessions often costing hundreds of dollars. However, state officials want to clarify that cost shouldn’t be a barrier.

Several certified driving schools throughout Florida provide free or low-cost in-person classes.

No seat belt. No excuses!

Buckle your seat belt or get a ticket. For more info on seat belt safety, go to: https://t.co/1YKhdq5pXb pic.twitter.com/1A4iyEHxiY — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 30, 2025

The state is also exploring ways to partner with communities to make these programs more accessible, ensuring that teenagers from less affluent families aren’t left out. So, even if the initial hours of instruction seem like a bit of a headache, the long-term benefits of having safer roads (and fewer trips to the emergency room) are certainly worth it.

This isn’t just a bureaucratic hassle; it’s a genuine measure aimed at saving lives.

The increase in teenage car accidents has been too significant to overlook, and Florida’s reaction is both sensible and groundbreaking. While the 50-hour requirement might feel like a chore to teens eager to get going, it’s a thoughtful approach to cultivating better, more responsible drivers. And it could very well set the bar for the entire country.

For those just starting behind the wheel: be patient, practice diligently, and make sure there’s plenty of guidance from parents!

NEXT UP: Mexico Warns Travelers to Stay Out of Florida After Citizens Jailed Without Trial