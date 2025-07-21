Armed Ohio Man Threatens to Kill Kristi Noem Over ICE Facility—Now Facing Federal Charges

An Ohio man, Anthony Kelly, was arrested for threatening to kill Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary. He also implied on killing ICE agents who he also terms as Gestapedos calling them Gestapo and pedophiles.

The news of his arrest was confirmed by Tricia McLaughlin, who is an assistant secretary for public affairs at DHS. He will face charges of threatening to kidnap, assault, and with the intention of murdering a US official.

Upon a house search, Kelly had ammunition and a handgun. Moreover, the proof of Kelly’s threats was posted on BleuSky. He had replied to a Fox News interview in which Border Czar Tom Homan claimed people could be detained based on physical appearance.

Anthony had thanked in the post, saying this will give permission for them to shoot along with Tom Homan and Gestapedos in hashtags. In another post, Kelly declared he will get a shotgun to kill Kriti Noem and other ICE officials. This was his reply to the Alligator Alcatraz facility opening in Florida, as confirmed by Noem.

Undocumented immigrants would be kept in this facility with the intention of deportation. The third strike from Kelly was his response to the medicaid enrollment data. He told the ICE agents that if they came for him, they would be shot dead. He won’t just disable them but shoot them with his shotgun.

Alligator Alcatraz is a new migrant detention center that was created at one of the abandoned Florida airports. The place is dangerous with alligators and pythons around, with nowhere else for the detainees to go. The Trump administration was receiving flak over the detention center over human rights and environmental concerns. Several sick people in the past have been detained by the ICE without any treatment.

In her reply, McLaughlin stated that such threats won’t be tolerated. The person who does this will be arrested and prosecuted while facing the full extent of the charges. She also added screenshots of his replies that were terrorising the ICE agents and Noem.

This isn’t the first time Kristi Noem has received such a gruesome threat. Earlier, Kristi Noem received a similar death threat from a Texas activist who was ordered to stay in jail.