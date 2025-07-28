Mexico Warns Travelers to Stay Out of Florida After Citizens Jailed Without Trial

Florida’s reputation as a vacation paradise has dived with news of an alligator-filled detention center and a shocking lack of fairness. This all started when two Mexican tourists, Carlos and Óscar González, got picked up and thrown into jail without even getting a chance to defend themselves.

As of now, Mexico is telling its people, “Look out, don’t go to Florida,” in a warning that’s as rare as spotting a snowflake in the Everglades. This has turned into an international drama quicker than you can say “gator bait,” and it’s not looking suitable for the Sunshine State’s welcome mat.

On July 27, 2025, Juan Sabines, who is Mexico’s consul in Orlando, spoke to Talking Points Memo and advised citizens, “take extreme precautions or not come to Florida.” This advice comes after something that started out as a routine traffic stop somehow turned into an unexpected mess that’s causing rather inflated problems between countries and touching on essential guidelines like how we treat people and keeping everyone safe.

RELATED: Drivers, Take Note—Questions You’re Not Legally Required to Answer at a Traffic Stop

It’s even affecting the Sunshine State’s biggest money-maker: tourism.

A 26-year-old man named Carlos González got pulled over for his tinted car windows, and things took a bad turn when he couldn’t show the cops his car registration papers.

RELATED: ICE Abandons Detainees With Life-Threatening Diseases — Alleged Report Sparks Outrage

To start with, Carlos had a legit U.S. tourist visa, so he should’ve been okay, right? Wrong.

His brother Óscar, who’s 30 and married to a woman from the U.S., came to lend a hand, but instead, the two of them ended up getting arrested. To make matters worse, they got sent to an infamous detention center in the middle of the Everglades that people have started calling “Alligator Alcatraz.”

BREAKING: Illegal Aliens are calling into CNN complaining about the food they get at Alligator Alcatraz LOL Shouldn’t have invaded our country. No pity. pic.twitter.com/bD3gHGXzRj — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 26, 2025

The Daily Mail reports that the lawyer for the two guys hasn’t been allowed to see them.

They’re still being held in a legally unclear situation. Now, those in Mexico are getting worried about the place where they’re being kept. They’re saying there are lights on all the time, it’s full of mosquitoes, and the poor guys hardly get to clean up. One person from Argentina who’s stuck there said it’s like being in a “psychological pressure cooker.”

But officials from Florida are saying all these accounts of the place are “completely false.”

President Sheinbaum is now a part of the growing chorus of voices demanding that all the Mexican citizens being kept at the center be set free right away. The consulate is looking into this carefully to see if anyone’s rights have been stepped on.

Hair on fire liberals losing it over Alligator Alcatraz. 🐊🐊🐊🐊 Built in 8 just days in the Florida Everglades. The facility was surrounded by water, filled with massive alligators and pythons. Officials claim that any escapee from Alligator Alcatraz is nearly impossible. pic.twitter.com/zdfXkdeg3p — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) July 4, 2025

“This is not the right way to do things,” said Sabines. “These men want to return to Mexico, but they won’t let them.”

This situation has sparked heated discussions about how Florida deals with immigration and keeps the peace.

Mexico’s advice to its people is clear as day: avoid Florida if you don’t want to find yourself stuck in a mess, both in the swampy wilderness and in the legal system.