ICE Abandons Detainees With Life-Threatening Diseases — Alleged Report Sparks Outrage

Donald Trump and his administration are being accused of medical neglect toward immigrants in ICE detention centers. The detainees are speaking up about the inhumane treatment they are receiving across the various detention centers across the country. The stories of 3 immigrants from detention centers in Florida who are facing life-threatening delays are causing alarm.

Various stories of immigrants facing medical neglect in detention centers are becoming a cause for concern. ICE was accused of neglecting the health conditions of a 6-year-old with leukemia earlier this month.

The 6-year-old Honduran was arrested and detained along with his mother and younger sister. The leukemia patient reportedly missed his medical appointments after being detained. The family of the 6-year-old is now suing the Trump administration for unfair detention and “medical neglect.”

Several stories about alleged medical neglect have continued to emerge from the Florida detention centers. A detainee by the name Chauhan suffers from diabetes and heart disease and has experienced medical neglect. The man was allegedly denied his medications by officers. After days of missing his dose, the man collapsed on the ground.

A man named Brian, who needed his inhaler, was denied access to it. This resulted in him coughing up blood. Andrea, a woman detained in one of the Florida detention centers, reportedly had to be rushed to the hospital after her health worsened drastically.

Another disabled person being detained by ICE and forced to endure medical neglect. Rodney Taylor is a double amputee at an ICE detention facility in Georgia. The reason he’s detained? “A burglary conviction he received as a teen & which Georgia pardoned him for in 2010” 🧵 — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) June 1, 2025

The woman vomited green bile and lost consciousness in the center. After she was brought to the hospital, she underwent gallbladder surgery. The ICE staff previously ignored her symptoms, according to Human Rights Watch.

These incidents of medical neglect have been observed across Krome North Service Processing Center, Broward Transitional Center (BTC), and the Federal Detention Center (FDC). The report by Human Rights Watch notes that the detainees at these centers are being subjected to inhumane treatment.

“Some detainees described facing life-threatening delays or outright denial of medical treatment,” the report notes. The same report alleges that the “substandard medical care” has led to one death at Krome and another one at BTC.

Detainees in Lower Manhattan ICE Facility Report Overcrowding, Medical Neglect: ‘They’re Killing Us’ https://t.co/e2drsAFXx5 — Solitary Watch (@solitarywatch) July 10, 2025

The report also revealed how the detainees were treated extremely poorly by the ICE officers. The immigrants complained about being treated “like dogs.” They shared how they were forced to eat their food with their hands tied behind their back.

News of these instances continues to emerge as the alleged mistreatment of detainees continues. The Department of Homeland Security denied all the claims in a statement given to HuffPost. “Any claim that there are subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are FALSE,” the statement read.