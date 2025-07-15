6-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Held by ICE Over a Month—Family Sues Trump Administration for ‘Medical Neglect’

A 6-year-old leukemia patient spent over a month awaiting his impending deportation at a detention center in Texas. The boy, his sibling, and their mother were arrested by ICE agents on May 29. The arrest came after the family’s plea for asylum was dismissed in the Los Angeles court.

Here’s why the family is suing the Trump administration for the unfair detention and “medical neglect.”

The Trump immigration’s immigration has led to an increased number of arrests. Protests are being carried out across the country to oppose the unsystematic deportations. ICE agents are showing up at people’s doorsteps unannounced.

A shocking case of a Honduran woman and her two children came to light amidst several other aggressive and unfair deportation cases. The Honduran national and her two children, one of whom has leukemia, were arrested in May. The family who were attending an immigration court hearing was met with disappointment.

The family that hoped to file for asylum was arrested and taken to a rural Texas detention center. Their case was dismissed, and the whole family was placed in removal proceedings as a result.

The family’s attorney revealed just how harsh the family’s experience in detention was. The children reportedly “cried every night” in the month that they spent there. The boy, who is a leukemia patient, was forced to miss one of his medical appointments.

The 6-year-old boy reportedly also suffered bruising and bone pain while in the detention center. His sibling barely had food over the month that the children spent there. The family was released from the detention facility on July 2 after they filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The lawsuit alleged that the family’s Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were violated in the process of their arrests and detention. Elora Mukherjee, who serves as the director at the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, pointed out how unjust the family’s arrest was.

Mukherjee notes how the administration is detaining people who “ are doing everything right, who are entirely law-abiding and who are trying to fulfill all the requirements.” The director noted how the Trump administration’s actions are violating the Constitution and the federal laws of America.

She went on to question why the government is “targeting” thousands of people and even children who are abiding by the law. Homeland Security deputy secretary Tricia McLaughlin claims that the 6-year-old “was seen regularly by medical personnel” when he was detained.

The leukemia patient was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia when he was only 3 years old. Homeland Security’s X account alleged that the accusation about the child facing “medical neglect” was not true.

“ICE ALWAYS prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of all detainees in its care,” the post read. The agency went on to claim that he received medical attention since the time he arrived at the Dilley facility.