Florida Man Punched and Dragged By Cops During Traffic Stop Over Headlight Violation—Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video with a Florida cop assaulting a man over headlights has gone viral. The officer broke the car window which seemed uncalled for. His hands were up to show that he’s not a threat. He even asked for a supervisor. But got hit on the face instead. After that, he was forcibly dragged out and slammed on the floor.

This incident happened in February. The cops stopped him for not turning on the headlights. There was no smoke or rain to require the headlight. Watch the video to know the exact interaction as the man tried to defend himself while the cop says it does not matter.

The man asked to see such a law, and the cop said he would show it once he got out of the car. The situation escalated within seconds! The cop asked him to exit the vehicle at the same moment.

Police officer breaks unarmed man’s window, punches him and slams him on his face after pulling him over 👀

pic.twitter.com/esNgcuA4RU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 20, 2025



The driver chose not to get out of the vehicle, so the cops ripped him out of the car. After getting slammed to the ground, he suffered a chipped tooth and got nine stitches on his lip. He shared he hasn’t recovered mentally from the trauma of it, but had to get the video out.

Netizens are shocked over the video as it’s traumatizing to watch the interaction. They are witnessing that the Florida man was no threat to anyone and shouldn’t have been treated this way. One user said no one would have believed the man if there hadn’t been a video recording.

Another user asked how this is fair over just headlights. They could have just given him a ticket. Many are asking for the cop to be fired for assaulting the man. They aggravated the situation over nothing. Moreover, they called the police untrained to handle the situation when violence was not needed at all. There’s no way the violence can be justified over headlights.

They didn’t have to do what they did. He paused no threat; they legit just beat him up because they can…over headlights in bad weather?

I hope this brother gets paid. That was definitely excessive force https://t.co/FlV5oiuZ6c — Dr. No Longer Decent Human (@amsi81) July 20, 2025



According to the Sheriff’s official statement, an internal investigation is going on. The police officer stated the man was not cooperating and was verbally combative with them. According to him, the man was not complying or shutting up.

Moreover, he did not show his ID when asked. In the official statement, the department has assured that they hold officers to the highest standards, and an investigation is going on to determine the circumstances. As per McNeil Jr’s attorney, he was just exercising his constitutional right, and they beat him up for that.