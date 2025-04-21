Is Being Polite to ChatGPT More Harmful Than You Think? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

Ever since ChatGPT was introduced, the world has gone into a frenzy. People could not believe the evolution of artificial intelligence had taken such a drastic turn. While the shift happens to be both a boon and a bane for mankind, a new warning from tech experts, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, suggests it might be time to rethink how polite you are when interacting with AI like ChatGPT.

Altman revealed that being overly polite to the popular platform could be costing the company tens of millions of dollars. At the same time, he acknowledged that the cost was worth it. The nature of human commands in AI platforms plays a big role.

Back in 2024, a survey revealed that 67% of Americans interact politely with ChatGPT; adding extra words like ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ could cost Altman a massive chunk, at least environmentally and financially.

Suppose you are wondering why we said environmentally. In that case, it’s because ChatGPT alone reportedly emits 8.4 tons of carbon dioxide annually, more than double the emissions of an average human. As per Tyla, chatbots already consume 2% of the world’s energy, which is only going to rise with time.

On the other hand, Microsoft’s design manager Kurtis Beavers has different views when it comes to human commands. He claims that polite language sets a respectful tone, which the AI mirrors in return, which could be a strategic move. Furthermore, A Microsoft WorkLab memo added, “Generative AI also mirrors the levels of professionalism, clarity, and detail in the prompts you provide.”

Meanwhile, this whole topic has a series of mixed reactions from online users, especially the ones who use polite words with AI bots. One said, “Yeah, I’m making sure when the AI uprising comes, they remember who was polite to them.” Another credited their mother for the manners and claimed that respect was needed, as these platforms could rule the world one day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Grennan (@conorgrennan_official)

When asked directly on the popular platform if it prefers courtesy, ChatGPT responded that saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ isn’t just about manners—they also make the interaction more pleasant. While it’s true that every extra word on these AI platforms requires more processing power, the difference is minimal.

As per Reuters, ChatGPT was released on November 30, 2022, and officially became the fastest-growing consumer application ever, reaching 100 million monthly active users in January 2023. It attracted millions of unique visitors daily and became an everyday, reliable platform. Backed by Microsoft, it can generate almost anything and everything, from jokes to college essays, application letters, and tough word affairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venngage (@venngage)

OpenAI initially offered the AI chatbot free to the public, which contributed to its explosive popularity, and then slowly introduced a $20 monthly subscription plan with additional enhanced features. Yet, as with every good thing, comes a drawback; despite its rising popularity, it has also flared debates around educational integrity, plagiarism, job threats, and the spread of misinformation.

However, as a leading AI platform, the users also provide enough feedback for Sam Altman and his team to work on its interface. Therefore, while your manners might not be hurting the globe too much, the debate around AI etiquette continues to grow.

As the lines between human interaction and AI have begun to blur alongside the existence of social media, change will be the only constant element we will get to witness in the coming years.