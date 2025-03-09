Elon Musk Might Be a Tech Genius—But Is He Fit to Lead DOGE? We Don’t Think So!

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are two names inscribed in the history of America as the two most outstanding revolutionary leaders of all time. The billionaire ally who now closely works with the Trump administration has been in the news continuously since Trump returned to the White House.

The beginning of their political association during Donald Trump’s first term was complex, with Elon Musk not agreeing with Trump’s thoughts and policies, such as the viral climate change issues. The duo’s recent Fox interview with popular journalist Sean Hannity showcased their bond and mindset as global leaders.

However, has Donald Trump made the right decision to pass on big responsibilities and power in such little time? According to sources, upon Trump’s return for the second term, he signed many policies and orders, perhaps the highest any president has ever done. One of them is the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The Trump administration created the new department on January 25, 2025, to modernize federal technology. Few reports claim that former President Obama made this department in 2014 under the name United States Digital Service (USDS), and Trump renamed it, but it’s not entirely true.

Meanwhile, even though Elon Musk is the new leader of DOGE, there is some confusion about his role in the team. Still, press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified his role as an adviser in a Fox interview on February 17, 2025, but he has no authority to make formal decisions.

Nevertheless, several people remain confused about Musk’s role in the scenario, and haters are unhappy that he has been given so much limelight and power in such a short time. Have you wondered if Elon Musk is fit to head this department, especially in America’s already volatile and fluid political scenario? We will tell you four robust reasons why he might not be the perfect fit for the position as head of DOGE.

Elon Musk might lack a proper understanding of government processes

Elon Musk is known to be a hardcore techie who has contributed significantly to the technological innovations that have changed the face of America’s stance in the world. Still, we are unsure if that understanding applies to government operations, which generally require deep bureaucratic knowledge since DOGE’s job is not to brainstorm innovations but to ensure compliance with laws. Therefore, the future of this department will require a political carve to its decisions, which we doubt the billionaire founder possesses.

Elon Musk’s style of leadership can hamper DOGE’s policies

Musk’s thinking processes and leadership styles include boldness, correctness, and ambition. He is a direct, sometimes erratic risk-taker with a mix of humour and sarcasm. But will this style work in DOGE? We doubt it!

For the department to function correctly, it is vital to follow standard, practical procedures and function with caution, integrity, and fairness. Since DOGE aims to streamline bureaucracy and cut government spending, either Musk has to alter his approach slightly, or there will be trouble in Trump’s paradise soon ( pun intended).

Elon Musk’s technological view might overlook DOGE’s stakeholder needs

The tech industry is based on stable customer and investor relationships, which eventually align with the company’s goal. However, working with stakeholders requires patience, relationship management, and high risks.

Tech is about building products and critical thinking, but working with stakeholders is about building relationships and keeping them. Hence, managing a government department like DOGE means dealing with the public, policymakers, and external agencies. Musk has to learn to handle it with time, or chaos is possible.