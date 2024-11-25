Elon Musk's DOGE Has An Unusual Strategy to Save Billions of Dollars: Key Details Revealed

DOGE Proposed a Full-time Mandate to Save Money

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the next administration, which will mandate full-time office attendance for federal employees. Ramaswamy claims this policy could result in the resignation of approximately 550,000 federal employees, potentially saving the government tens of billions annually; for some context, federal employees currently oversee a $6.1 trillion budget. In a detailed Wall Street Journal op-ed, Musk and Ramaswamy outlined their vision for DOGE, and their work is expected to conclude by July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Upend Remote Jobs

Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Musk and Ramaswamy emphasized that taxpayers should no longer fund what they described as the "Covid-era privilege of staying home." Ramaswamy noted the need to address failures within the executive branch, claiming that those elected to govern are not the ones truly in charge. He criticized 'unelected bureaucrats in the administrative state,' which he said was created through executive action and had to be fixed. According to Forbes, since DOGE can only make recommendations and presidents can’t eliminate agencies without Congress, Musk and Ramaswamy have proposed ending remote work in federal agencies to reduce staff through natural attrition.

Industrial Logic

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

To make his case, Ramaswamy pointed to recent Supreme Court rulings, noting that they have deemed many large-scale regulations unconstitutional. He suggested that rescinding those regulations ('pull those regs back'), would create the foundation to reduce the administrative state, aligning with what he called 'industrial logic.' He described this approach as an opportunity to 'score some early wins' before tackling larger segments of the federal budget 'one by one.'

Restoring Self-Governance and Accountability

Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Vivek Ramaswamy during a primary night party at the Sheraton in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Ramaswamy said there is a need to restore self-governance and accountability in America, stating that elected leaders can be removed by voters if they make poor decisions. However, he pointed out that many officials making critical decisions in healthcare and defense lack such accountability and are 'failing on effectiveness.' He further noted that while scholars have historically believed these officials couldn’t be fired, recent Supreme Court rulings have created an environment allowing a different approach. "We’re going to use that in a pretty extensive way to move quickly," he added.

Disrupting Lives?

Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the Santander Arena on November 04, 2024, in Reading, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Federal employees working remotely say returning to the office would disrupt their lives and hurt productivity. According to CNN, a Library of Congress worker who moved to the Midwest during the pandemic to save costs and be near family said relocating back to DC would mean separating from loved ones. Additionally, a General Services Administration employee cites long commutes as deal-breakers, with some considering resignation. Critics also argued that mass resignations could lead to costly recruitment, loss of expertise, and operational delays. Democrats also urged President-elect Donald Trump to consider potential skill shortages and service disruptions.

Other Ways to Reduce Spending

Marjorie Taylor Greene during a hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)

Musk and Ramaswamy are reportedly pinpointing areas within the expansive federal government where cuts could be made. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer announced plans to establish a subcommittee in collaboration with DOGE, chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The subcommittee will focus on eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, investigating inefficient spending, streamlining federal agencies, and cutting bureaucratic red tape. Greene expressed enthusiasm, pledging to work closely with DOGE to uncover waste and corruption within the federal government.