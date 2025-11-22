Elon Musk Laughs in Jeff Bezos’ Face With a Four-Word Response to His New AI Project

Elon Musk is asserting dominance over Jeff Bezos. The Tesla CEO couldn’t help but be snarky towards the Amazon founder who is trying to break into the AI industry. Here’s how Musk reacted to Bezos’ newest venture.

Jeff Bezos has only taken on more responsibility after stepping down as Amazon’s CEO. Ever since, he has been putting a significant amount of time into expanding Blue Origin. The space company made history by sending the first all-female crew to space earlier this year.

NEWS: Jeff Bezos has created a new AI startup where he will be Co-CEO. It’s called Project Prometheus and has received $6.2B in funding, some from Bezos himself. The startup is going to build AI products for engineering and manufacturing in fields like computers, aerospace and… pic.twitter.com/nQEQEGx7xm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 17, 2025

The billionaire has also managed to break out in several industries, including publishing. He bought The Washington Post in 2013, reportedly for $250 million. The next booming industry he’s targeting is AI.

On November 17, Bezos shared the news of his newest business venture, an artificial intelligence company. Project Prometheus, his company, is backed by funding of $6.2 billion. The Amazon founder is partially funding the project with his own money.

Bezos’ company is a newcomer compared to Musk’s AI venture, which is practically a veteran in the quickly evolving tech industry. Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to rain on Bezos’ parade.

The Tesla CEO replied to a post that shared the happy news of Bezos’ newest project. “Haha, no way,” he wrote with a laughing emoji accompanying the statement. He also went as far as calling the former Amazon CEO a ‘copycat.’ in the same post.

Even though Musk’s Grok is one of the many AI-powered chatbots in the market, the billionaire has insisted that it stands out. He has previously described it as “politically neutral” and “maximally truth-seeking.”

This isn’t the first time the two men have gotten into a competition. The two butted heads when it came to Blue Origin and SpaceX. The two companies fought to secure spots on NASA’s launch pad.

Musk and his company eventually emerged victorious in the competition. SpaceX was given preference to use the launch pads over Blue Origin. The conflict arose when both companies fought over who owned the patent to a space technology. In 2021, a federal judge ruled in favor of SpaceX when both companies were fighting over who would build a lander “intended to take humans back to the moon,” according to a CNN report.

Bezos, still upset over the loss, has continued to challenge the ruling. NASA, which only had enough funding for one project, gave given to Musk’s company. Blue Origin has stood its ground while claiming that Musk’s company was “unfairly favored” by NASA.