Donald Trump’s Hunchback Walk — MAGA Says ‘Charisma,’ Internet Says ‘Chiropractor’

Donald Trump is going viral, but not for something he said or his long rant on Truth Social, but for the way he walked into a room. Since Trump is vain about his looks, he may not like how everyone is pointing out his odd posture while walking. Trump and Melania were captured on camera during the White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Nov. 18, 2025.

He walked into the room with diplomats and Elon Musk, along with other staffers, and cameras caught him trying to squeeze in, hunched over. One MAGA supporter posted a video on X with the caption, “Watch Trump as he walks. He knows exactly what he is doing, and the whole place feels it.”

The user wanted to point out Donald Trump’s charisma and confidence, but another one chimed in and commented, “Huh. What is a hunched-over walk supposed to mean?” This moment with an odd posture comes right after an AI video of Trump losing his dental plate went viral.

Watch Trump as he walks

He knows exactly what he is doing and the whole place feels it 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/Alpp2XC9uO — fity.eth (@Fityeth) November 19, 2025

The X user’s hunchback commented: “Tubby Trump, McDonald’s biggest commercial, is NO one to listen to! He’s overweight, has swollen ankles, and has a hunchback and can’t walk or sit up straight.”

As a 79-year-old, Trump has limitations and health issues. In another AI video where Donald Trump was seen running, one user pointed out that he could not move that fast to save his own life. Other users also took a jab at Trump with his own insults: “Fat hunchback Trump is calling other people piggy? Does this walrus have any mirrors in his home?”

In another video where Trump is seen walking the red carpet to meet Putin, he’s not walking in a straight line and wobbling everywhere. One X user compared his walk to a malfunctioning Roomba. Another user commented, “Good thing there’s a carpet or he’d just wander off without the visible boundaries.”

Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time. World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba. pic.twitter.com/wVyk0vSLuW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 15, 2025



Some Trump supporters also chimed in with Biden‘s comparison, showing he was in much worse shape when he was president. Although the comparison between the two old presidents does not make much sense. One user doubted how Trump even works, “This should concern all Americans. It’s weak, doped up, and ineffective.”

Another user commented, “The ‘obvious cognitive decline’ experts have weighed in.” For the past few months, the cognitive decline of the president has been a hot topic amidst his health updates and the secrecy behind them. With a visible curve in the back, the speculations about Trump’s health are getting some airtime.