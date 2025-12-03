Florida Man Taunts Cops With ‘Come Back With a Warrant’ Doormat – Hours Later He Was in Handcuffs

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about an arrest due to forgery.

Doormats are kept at the entrance to rub one’s feet and add a touch of aesthetics, but what if they came with a warning? Well, a Florida man named Christopher Musick was arrested after he had been posing as a fake real estate investor in Volusia County. A deputy even snapped a photo of the doormat at the front step of Musick’s Daytona Beach home, which jokingly told law enforcement to return only with proper authorization.

The 57-year-old man reportedly displayed a “come back with a warrant” doormat at his front door. He was arrested after deputies did exactly that while investigating an alleged large-scale mortgage fraud scheme. “We came back with a warrant,” the sheriff’s office claimed.

According to The New York Post, the officers developed probable cause to search Christopher Musick’s residence, after which he added the doormat with the disclaimer that made cops come back with the warrant. Investigators say Musick forged documents and pretended to own several commercial properties across the county.

Christopher Musick allegedly took out mortgages on these properties and then used the borrowed funds to buy additional ones, rented them out, and repeatedly pocketed the rent without repaying the loans. He already had 10 prior offenses and two outstanding warrants in Maryland; these offences include organized scheme to defraud, grand theft over $100,000, and forgery.

He is being held on a $225,000 bond, according to Volusia County Corrections. Authorities say that recent cases of burglary, child abuse have drastically increased. In November, A Florida couple caught on a TikTok hurling racial slurs and threats at a Black man over the summer has been charged with assault.

The horrific incident happened in July, and the clip went viral immediately. Around the same time, the man known locally as “Farmer Pete” was arrested for allegedly firing shots at three young adults during a dispute about how many eggs a chicken can lay. In September, an older woman was scammed by a man pretending to be billionaire Elon Musk.

See how this store helped an 80-year-old woman avoid getting scammed by a Yahoo boy pretending to be Elon Musk — she was just about to buy an iTunes card for him 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/e06aeZmTKm — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) August 6, 2025

She was trying to purchase a Visa gift card at a Publix grocery store in Florida to send the fraudster money when a popular TikTok influencer named Kaddish figured out the scene. The biggest threat came when the scammer told her not to buy a Visa gift card; instead, he instructed her to get a Razer Gold or Steam card, both typically used for online gaming purchases.

She filmed the scenario and posted it on the platform, exposing the plight of older women who aren’t tech-savvy. Therefore, in Florida, there is a special feature called the Property Fraud Alert, which is a free service to help you protect your property from fraud by monitoring the documents being recorded in the Official Records.

According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest-growing white-collar crime in the United States. Many people pretend to own properties that they don’t and then deceive unsuspecting individuals into paying them to rent or purchase those properties.

That’s why services like the Property Fraud Alert are a blessing in disguise. Once people follow the instructions and register, it will be a lifesaver to detect fraudsters in minutes.