Elon Musk Reunites With Donald Trump After Month, Makes Official Appearance At U.S. State Dinner

Elon Musk paused the internet for a hot second after his surprising first public appearance at the U.S. State Dinner at the White House. The businessman, who had an ugly fallout with Donald Trump, got a pat on his stomach as soon as he set foot inside the lavishly decorated hall for seating. Musk and Trump’s reunion has already sparked possible future outcomes as the two are back together.

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk has just been spotted at the White House attending President Trump’s state dinner for the Saudi Crown Prince FINALLY he’s back! This is great news for America. Elon and Trump are an unstoppable force together 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8jr9GrTr7Z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 19, 2025

The past few months of their publicly turbulent equation are not unknown to anyone. The Tesla owner was one of the prominent financial backers for Trump’s 2024 elections, making him the latter’s most trusted and close ally. However, it took Elon’s criticism of President Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill to sour it all and bring it to a boiling point. One cannot forget Elon Musk’s attack on the tax-spending package. He used words like “utterly insane” and “destructive in nature” to sum it up.

A sordid June 29, 2025 post by Elon Musk on X still serves as a ringing reminder of his disapproval of Donald Trump’s plans. He had written, “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging sectors of the future.”

Their fight took a turn when Trump openly threatened the SpaceX founder with the withdrawal of federal funds for all of his companies. In return, Elon Musk pointed a very large finger at the U.S. President, getting entangled in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. By July 2025, he attempted to alarm Trump by announcing the formation of a third political party, which would harm the Republican vote base.

Fast forward to now, both parties seem to have agreed to bury the hatchet and move on. However, the first signal of their reconciliation was already made when the two were seen having a friendly chat at the funeral of assassinated activist Charlie Kirk. In videos that surfaced, Musk and Trump seemed pleasant and even shook hands for a moment. Later, the official Twitter handle of the White House dropped a monochrome picture of them, which clearly suggested that their coming together was all because of Charlie.

Interestingly, before the White House invite, Musk was previously called upon for an AI summit at the same place. This was hosted by Melania Trump at the newly renovated Rose Garden and had fellow invitees from top tech giants across the globe. When critics on X inquired about Musk’s alleged absence, he was quick to set the record straight. Responding to such a message, Elon wrote, “I was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there.”

Coming back to the official state dinner at the White House, Elon Musk, dressed in formals, not only interacted with Trump but also with many other dignitaries present for the evening. In fact, in several pictures, he was seen posing for a prime selfie with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. With their reunion becoming a viral moment across the internet, it leaves room for thought about what their camaraderie will bring forth in America next.