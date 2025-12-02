Did Elon Musk Just Become a Plotline? Fans Think Neuralink Could Help Kim Kardashian Pass the Bar

When Kim Kardashian’s latest brain scan on The Kardashians revealed “low activity” in her frontal lobe, many viewers drew up conspiracy theories and even potential timelines. Thanks to celebrity brain guru Dr. Daniel Amen for the scan, though.

So, for those of you who know, know what actually happened: Kim Kardashian had Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, with her when she sat down with Dr. Amen to learn about her brain. Amen at first said that she had a “beautiful” brain, and low Alzheimer’s risk. He also added that she had impressively low anxiety. Then he pointed to holes in the brain scan and said that means low frontal-lobe activity. Amen said that those lobes are critical for stress management and not ideal when you’re studying for the California bar exam.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t having it and responded with,

“That just can’t be (…) I’ve got s— to do this summer.”

But the internet turned a routine medical consult into a crossover event between Hulu and Silicon Valley with a special appearance from Elon Musk. On X (formerly Twitter, once again thanks to Elon Musk, who now owns it), Reddit, TikTok, and wherever conspiracy culture goes, fans have begun predicting that Kim Kardashian’s brain scan is leading to Neuralink.

Kim Kardashian is about to attempt to sell us at the most sinister end of the spectrum brain chips/neuralink at the least sinister some sort of ashwaganda gummy. All this “i’m so stupid my brain don’t work good me can’t pass no bar” is a rollout i can’t be fooled. pic.twitter.com/27R0KCbCyB — Grip Skylark 💕✨ (@talleyberrybaby) November 30, 2025

What do we even mean by that? Neuralink is Elon Musk’s controversial brain-chip company that allows a human to control technology with their mind! And Kim already loves talking to ChatGPT and buying robots for companionship, so that adds up. One comment read: “Sure that video of Kim Kardashian finding out she’s stupid (…) is funny until she starts promoting Neuralink.” Another jokingly scheduled a press release: “Kim Kardashian will announce the successful implantation of her Neuralink chip on March 2, 2026.”

And then came a theory that Kim Kardashian will pass the California bar exam thanks to Neuralink! After multiple failed attempts and viral study montages, many are convinced that the redemption arc will involve a microchip.

As of now, there is zero evidence to support the idea that Neuralink is anywhere near the Kardashians. But we have to remember that Dr. Amen believes Kim Kardashian’s brain activity might be due to stress from co-parenting with Ye, the Paris robbery testimony, etc. And yes, Kim says she will retake the exam. But the idea of Elon Musk x Kim Kardashian collab is irresistible, though very fictitious.

If Season 8 opens with an Elon Musk cameo in a lab coat, would you really be surprised?

RELATED: Inside Kanye West’s Revenge Plan—Will Kim’s Family Secrets Be Exposed?