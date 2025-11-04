Inside Kanye West’s Revenge Plan—Will Kim Kardashian’s Family Secrets Be Exposed?

Kanye West drove the final nail in his divorce drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, two years later, with the release of his all-explosive documentary In Whose Name. Filmed by Nico Ballesteros, the video footage consists of all the private moments recorded during West and Kardashian’s wedding, including some not-so-public moments that provide a glimpse into the American socialite’s family dynamics. However, it must be noted that although Nico had shot the video footage years back, the date of publishing it, especially after the couple’s split, is allegedly something that has been done without the permission of both parties.

In Whose Name, released on September 19, dropped some major truth bombs about what actually unravels behind the closed doors of the Kardashians. The documentary consists of as much as 3000 hours of footage filmed over the course of six years. For the unversed, Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 at the iconic Forte de Belvedere in Florence. Their wedding weekend had kicked off with a star-studded party in Paris, followed by a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles. The guests were then flown down to Florence for the main event. Their wedding reception took place a few days later on May 24, 2014.

Over the years of their marriage, the duo became parents to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Shockingly, after six years of marital paradise, it was Kim who filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. While initially the two kept silent about the possible reason for their marriage going south, the American socialite later stated that there were times when relationships became ‘toxic’.

Coming back to the grand release of their wedding documentary, a Radar Online report claims that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet is now anxious and anticipates that her ex-husband might end up revealing more of her family secrets, which will possibly harm the reputation of her household. Meanwhile, an insider close to Kanye (who now identifies himself as Ye) is all set to produce his own life story, which will be a hundred times worse for the Kardashian family.

Addressing West’s big fat revenge plan against his ex-wife and her family, the insider further elaborated, “Kim knows he’s got thousands of hours of content and has threatened many times to release it. He intends to use it to get revenge on her and the rest of the Kardashians. And at this point, he has nothing to lose by putting it all out there, so it does feel almost inevitable” – especially as it’s no secret West has a vendetta against Kardashian. She’s scared he’ll twist things and expose private family secrets to humiliate her, so she’s desperately trying to find a way to stop him.”

Circling back to the scandalous documentary that has been released, the revelations about Kim and Kanye’s sour marriage, as well as the lesser-known secrets about the Kardashian family, have been embarrassing enough. There are moments of insanity recorded in some of this footage, where the rapper is seen behaving more erratically than before, even after he claimed to have quit his meds. In some more moments, the singer is even seen berating Kim by slamming doors on her face, while she is left bitterly sobbing.

The narrative of the documentary further changes when Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, enters an otherwise heartfelt conversation between the couple. Well, Kim is seen addressing her husband’s changed behavior with the words “I can’t sleep. I’ve been crying all day. It’s just this bad dream that’s not ending. You’re losing everyone around you.” To this, Kris tries to intervene and coaxes her daughter, and claims that it does not matter what fans think about Kanye’s mental stability. But this time, West gets heated up and shouts at her mother-in-law, saying, “It doesn’t matter! It doesn’t matter!”

Kim has always remained extra cautious about her ex-husband, Kanye West, especially after their divorce. She is particularly mindful because she has four children to care for. In fact, the 44-year-old became extra protective after Ye involved their eldest daughter, North, in his new song, which took a dig at the Diddy scandal.

This provoked the strong mother to take a stand and stir up legal action to block the release of the track. In retaliation, West not only proceeded to release it nonetheless, but also revealed an explosive exchange of messages with his ex-wife.

A source close to Kardashian revealed the exact matter of things between the former couple. It said “She’s terrified of Kanye and what he’s capable of doing, especially when provoked, but she’s also dealing with a very stubborn and headstrong 11-year-old who takes after her dad and is adamant that no one gets to tell her what to do. She’s always known Kanye would do something so big, so unforgivable, but I think Kim fears that she’s going to lose her daughter if she cuts Kanye off and bans him from seeing the kids.”