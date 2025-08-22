Celebrity

Kanye West’s Comeback Is So Bizarre, Even His Fans Are Asking  – “Are You Kidnapped?”

Published on: August 22, 2025 at 10:14 AM ET

Ye's meme coin 'YZY Money' take the crypto world by storm. Is it yet another short-term high-stakes celebrity-backed venture or much more?

Kanye West Interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live
Kanye West Interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live (Image Source: Youtube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

It’s been a while since Ye (Kanye West) made headlines for his absurd statements and baseless rambling! If you missed it as much as we did (chaos is the new spice), West recently announced a new venture via X (formerly Twitter), revealing his cryptocurrency, YZY token. The announcement included a brief video where he stated, “The official Yeezy token just dropped,” along with a link to the token’s website, inviting users to buy and sell within the “YZY Money” ecosystem.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing deep concern over the launch. Many suspected the video was AI-generated and worried about West’s well-being. Comments ranged from “gotta be AI” and “looks like AI to me” to speculations like “Did he just post an AI video of himself?” and even jokes such as “Are you kidnapped?”

As per Wired, the coin quickly gained attention, with its market value briefly reaching $3 billion before crashing by two-thirds within a few hours as early investors cashed out. According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, over $740 million in trades were made, but most retail investors suffered losses, totalling over $20 million.

Yet, amidst all the chaos, a screenshot showed an earlier denial from West stating: “IM NOT DOING A COIN … COINS PREY ON THE FANS WITH HYPE.” This contradiction fueled comments ike with one fan asking, “Who is this supposed to be for? Like, who actually asked for this?” Meanwhile, 70 percent of the currency called YZY is controlled by Yeezy Investments LLC, a media and fashion company founded by the rapper in 2013. 

Yet only 20% were made publicly available, which experts warn creates the risk of a future price crash if large holders decide to sell. This new launch is being compared to President Donald Trump’s $ TRUMP coin earlier this year, which followed a similar pattern: surprise release, insider control, and significant losses for regular investors. 

$TRUMP, which has been claimed to be the ‘Official Trump Meme,’ embodies Trump’s message of ‘winning’ and quickly gained traction, soaring by over 300% within hours of its launch. While people remain curious about who must be the brainchild behind this fabulous idea, reports suggest that Donald Trump’s youngest son, a self-proclaimed crypto enthusiast, Barron Trump, was behind it.

Despite the hype and sudden engagement, YZY’s debut has sparked concern about fairness and transparency in celebrity-backed crypto ventures. Some called the currency a short-term and high-risk play choice. Furthermore, this is the first time in many months that Ye and his team allegedly did something and were not welcomed with horrendous feedback. 

While backlash and Kanye are two sides of the same coin ( we hope you get the pun), his cryptocurrency could also have potential if it’s right rolled in the digital currency world. Back in February, the music star received massive backlash after he announced that he’s been developing for years: a swastika T-shirt. He claimed, “I’ve had my swastika T-shirt idea for over eight years. It was so intriguing to me that one symbol could carry so much programming.”

While the swastika is an ancient symbol historically used across many cultures with positive connotations, its appropriation by the Nazis during World War II transformed it into an emblem of hate. Soon after, negative comments flocked to social media, his disturbing rant filled with antisemitic remarks, praise for Hitler, Nazism, and violence was deleted, and the swastika T-shirt was removed from his merchandise lineup.

Even though Kanye is blessed with fame, wealth, and luck, despite several mixed reviews and speculation theories, we hope his new YZY token can make a difference in the global trading orbit. Goodluck Ye! We are rooting for you!

