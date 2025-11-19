So, This Happened – Donald Trump and Elon Musk Reunited at The White House – Video Is Viral

It was a full house at the White House as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Among the top guests of the night were football ace Cristiano Ronaldo and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Other eminent guests included Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to name a few.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been embroiled in a highly publicized feud. However, the moment of their reunion at the White House is going viral on social media.

President Trump lovingly taps Elon Musk at the White House dinner tonight. It’s the little things I notice.

Tesla pic.twitter.com/jamQ10w9mf — Peter B (@realpeteyb123) November 19, 2025

In the clip that is spreading like wildfire on social media, Donald Trump is seen briefly acknowledging Elon Musk as he makes his way into the East Room for a dinner, alongside First Lady Melania and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, inside photos from the White House dinner have gone viral. Donald Trump revealed that his son Barron Trump was super thrilled to meet Cristiano Ronaldo. “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world. Business and sports. My son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever he is here and Barron got to meet him. I think he respects his father a little bit more now. Just the fact that I introduced you,” Donald Trump said during the event.

Circling back to Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s complicated equation – Last month, Trump referred to his rift with Elon Musk as a “bad spell.” Speaking to a reporter in October, Donald Trump said, “[Elon’s] a nice guy. He’s a very capable guy.”

Donald Trump added that he has “always liked” Elon. Trump said, “I like Elon, I’ve always liked him.” He even referred to their fallout phase as a “stupid moment in his life” (Elon Musk’s life). “He had a bad spell, he had a bad period. He had a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life, very stupid. I’m sure he’d tell you that. But I like Elon, and I suspect I always will,” Trump said, talking about the CEO of Tesla last month.

The last time Donald Trump and Elon Musk were pictured together in a room was at the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September. The two were seated beside each other and were pictured shaking hands.

The dynamic of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s bond changed after Musk briefly headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a part of his tenure, Musk went on to fire a whopping number of federal employees, and he slashed budgets of multiple departments, all while citing cost-cutting reasons.

Musk had Trump’s backing throughout the course of his tenure. However, things took a drastic turn when the Trump administration decided that Musk’s association was not fruitful for them, which led to a very public war of words between the two.

What caused even more friction between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was when the US President introduced the Big Beautiful Bill, which was met with absolute disregard on Elon’s part.

What followed was a big bombshell claim by Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO claimed that Trump “is in the Epstein files,” adding in an X post, “That is the real reason they have not been made public.” However, he soon deleted the post. Musk also announced a new political party on Independence Day. A while after their fallout, Donald Trump labeled Elon as “80 percent super-genius” while leaving the rest 20% to his “problems.”