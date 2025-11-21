Elon Musk’s Shoes Steal the Spotlight During White House Visit — and Not in a Good Way

Elon Musk is back in Donald Trump’s good graces, and his latest White House visit proves it. Beyond receiving a pat on his stomach from the President of the United States, it is unexpectedly his choice of attire that has grabbed the attention. While he kept up the formal theme of the State Dinner with his outfit, it was his equally striking and oversized gray sneakers that drew all the limelight. It sharply contrasted with what everyone else was wearing in the room.

What started as a topic of conversation about Trump and Musk’s reunion has now shifted attention to the huge shoes worn by the Tesla owner. Evidently, the fact that his pictures prove that he’s nowhere close to the dress code has invited Elon a lot of flak.

The internet has roasted him unsparingly, ironically, on a platform he owns. Social media users have ridiculed him immensely with comments like “Wearing shoes that are way too big for you is the male equivalent of stuffing your bra.” A second netizen compared him to a clown and remarked, “He’s actually trying to get a job as a clown. The cost of living is forcing him to get a second job.”

There have been tons of other theories about Elon Musk’s footwear for the reception dinner hosted for Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Some have debated whether the pictures of his gigantic shoes were actually real, whereas there have been others who have criticized how drastically they clashed with the evening’s otherwise subtle and chic attire.

Elon Musk Aura farming with his shoes at the White House 😂 pic.twitter.com/vEGw61wu09 — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) November 19, 2025

Interestingly, many concluded that this particular footwear was SpaceX-branded and had been worn by him in more casual settings. For instance, Musk wore it previously on the Don Lemon Show back in 2024. Back at that time, the shoe was more fitting for the occasion, hence he did not receive nearly as much backlash. Agree or not, Musk’s choice of shoes in the past has actually reflected the image of a tech giant, which was something evidently missing on this day.

Coming back to his very appearance as a part of the White House invitee list simply reflects that the Tesla owner has buried a longstanding hatchet with Donald Trump. Their extremely public fallout is not unknown to any and remains a striking reminder of the scale of bitterness they shared at that time. With Elon Musk openly criticizing the president’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ and the latter threatening to cut off federal funds for the tech mogul’s companies, the duo have had a controversial past.

Yup, Kiziks are great 😎 pic.twitter.com/CTvZfJ3mZr — Endrina Pavlić (@EPavlic) November 19, 2025

The first inkling of their reunion was, however, sparked at the funeral of Charlie Kirk, when the duo were seen having a polite chat after months of fighting. Later, Elon Musk received the first-ever invite from Melania Trump to an AI Summit hosted at the newly renovated lawns of the Rose Garden at White House. Although he could not make it there, Musk was sure to send his representative on his behalf.

And now, his step inside the White House formally under the presence of Donald Trump himself whispered a lot of assumptions among people. While they were only seen having a brief conversation, there is certainly room for thought about what their renewed relationship could mean for the country. One must not forget that Elon was the biggest Trump ally who had taken responsibility for the massive funding of Trump’s second presidential run in 2024.