Donald Trump Asked His Bodyguard to Take Stormy Daniel's Phone Number, Invited Her For Dinner

The controversial affair between former president Donald J. Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again hyped up when the 77-year-old was indicted on 91 felony charges, including the hush-money payment to a porn star right before the 2016 elections. Although he has denied any such relationship through his spokespersons, Daniels spoke loud and clear.

The porn artist recalled the time she first met Trump back in 2006 during a sit-down interview with Good Morning Britain. The interviewer asked, "Can we talk about two decades ago, when and where you met him (Trump)? Daniels immediately recollected, "I met him in 2006 in Lake Tahoe at a golf charity event."

"I was hired by a company to sponsor one of the holes on the (golf) course," she recounted vividly. "We were in the gift room and started chatting, and he had his bodyguard ask me my phone number and eventually invited me to the dinner." The porn star also elaborated, "(He invited me) to discuss some.... you know.... potential of a business proposition for a television show."

She also clarified that 'it had nothing to do with sex.' The interviewer asked, "What happened after the dinner?" Daniels responded, "We didn't even have dinner (laughing). We had just met and talked for several hours about my business, his business." Then, the (in)famous story where she went to use the restroom and, upon returning, she saw the former president lying on the bed, sans clothes.

Daniels confessed, "It was truly shocking, you know what I mean because It wasn't discussed or hinted at or flirted about it." She continued, "I was just like, 'Oh My God! Where are your clothes?'" And she added that she felt really ashamed and "stupid" that I spent so much getting comfortable and chatting."

The interviewer questioned, "You were 27, and he was 60 at the time. So do you think, as an older man, he should have known better or should have had a conversation?" She answered, "As an older married man, yes, absolutely." In a 2011 interview, Daniels confessed she didn't know why she allowed that.

"I actually don't even remember why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, 'Please don't try to pay me,'" reported NBC News. "And then I remember thinking, 'But I bet if he did, it would be a lot.'" For decades, Trump has claimed this story is a witch hunt against him.

However, Daniels insists he kept communicating with her. "He was calling at least once a week for like seven to eight months, and I would put him on speaker phone in front of tens or 20 people, and we would laugh about it." She also discussed why she accepted the money right before the 2016 elections offered to her by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

"Because the story was starting to explode and was getting everywhere, and I didn't want to come out." Daniels added, "As I have numerous times, but nobody pays attention, at first I didn't think he was going to run for the president." She thought it was a joke, and she laughed it off. Her friends warned her that "you could be detrimental to them and they could potentially do something terrible to you," so she accepted the money offered.

