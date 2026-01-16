“Shameful” — Florida Panthers Roasted Online for Trump ‘Cosplay’ at White House Stanley Cup Event

Donald Trump welcomed a group of special guests on Thursday as the Florida Panthers arrived at the White House to celebrate their 2025 Stanley Cup win. The team was honored by the President for earning its second consecutive ice hockey championship trophy.

As the video of the event found its way online, netizens were quick to notice a surprising detail. The whole team was dressed exactly like Trump. In navy blue blazers, red ties, and white shirts, all 23 players looked heavily inspired by the President’s attire.

The cosplay appeared to be even more prominent when Trump took the center stage to recognize the team, and the players stood behind him. Social media users pointed out that the Panthers appeared to be cosplaying the President.

It is one thing to go to the White House to honor a championship, it is another thing to dress like sycophantic mini-me’s. The Florida Panthers are such a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/8lLo5nY705 — Glen (@g2glen) January 15, 2026

Many wondered if the players were trying to pay respect to the POTUS or if they were forced to make a political statement. One person commented, “What’s with the cosplay suits? Geesus.” Another wrote, “Why are they all dressed like that? They should change their names to the Florida Sycophants.”

One person had a more aggressive stance and asked for a ban on the team by writing, “How disgusting this team dressed like Trump. They should be banned from the hockey league.”

A social media user particularly called out Canadian players in the team for dressing like Trump and remarked, “Shameful. There are a large number of Canadians on this team who actually went to this dog and pony show and actually put on the ‘Trump uniform’. Their personal reputation and legacy is forever tarnished.”

Amid all the trolling, the Panthers did have a reason to celebrate as they got to visit the White House for the second time in a year, thanks to their consecutive championship wins.

On the occasion, the team presented the President with a 47-number Jersey, a golden hockey stick, and championship rings. Trump also seemed to be in a cheerful mood while honoring the winners.

He appreciated the players for being able to defend their title despite hardships and highlighted how they all have an amazing aura.

President Trump hosted the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at the White House. His remarks focused on the team’s victory, with no foreign policy comments and no questions taken from reporters. pic.twitter.com/RYodmrRGDd — Diyar Kurda (@diyarkurda) January 15, 2026

The 79-year-old announced, “So, after a shortened off-season and a regular season plagued by injuries, the Florida Panthers entered the 2025 playoffs with extraordinary pressure to defend the title. But they also had an amazing aura about them. It was called the aura of winning. There’s something nice about it and that’s what they did.”

At another point, he joked that he hates the players for being so ‘powerful’ and ‘beautiful.’ The Panthers clinched their second Stanley Cup after defeating Canada’s Edmonton Oilers by 5-1 in June 2025.

Florida had defeated Edmonton in 2024 as well to win their first-ever title, and later visited the White House in February 2025 to celebrate the victory.