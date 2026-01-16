Trump Confronted on “Wanting Someone Else’s Nobel Prize” by a Reporter – His Bizarre Reply

Donald Trump, who has been repeatedly chanting that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, was presented with the same by Venezuela opposition leader Maria Machado. She met Trump at the White House and handed her Nobel Peace Prize to the US President.

Meanwhile, when a reporter asked Trump, “Why would you want someone else’s Nobel Prize?” he responded with a bizarre answer. “Well, she offered it to me,” said Trump while talking about Maria Machado, and called her a “very fine woman.”

“I thought it was very nice. She said, you know, you’ve had eight wars, and nobody deserves this prize more than in history than you do. And I thought that was a very nice gesture. And by the way, I think she’s a very fine woman, and we’ll be talking again,” Trump told the reporters stationed outside the White House.

Reporter: Why would you want someone else’s Nobel Prize? Trump: She offered it to me. pic.twitter.com/sTZbtZEIzK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2026

Netizens definitely thought it was “the most Trump answer possible.” A glance at what the Internet thought of Trump’s reply. “I can’t believe how embarrassing this guy really is,” a comment read. Another one reminded, “After he demanded it on multiple occasions.” A not-so-gentle reminder from another netizen read, “Even if he took it, not earned.”

Earlier, Maria Machado was slammed a great deal for handing her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. The US President was equally adept at garnering flak from social media users. “Why couldn’t he have found one thread of decency and graciously declined and thanked her?” a user wrote. “He knows this doesn’t mean he’s now won a Nobel prize. Right?” Another netizen dropped this question in the comments.

Some netizens took it upon themselves to school Trump. “And an honorable person would’ve turned it down but…,” read one of the remarks. “LOL! Answer the question, Trump,” pressed another user. “This is exactly what bullies say when they take other students’ belongings in schools,” wrote another netizen slamming Trump for his response.

Meanwhile, on the other side of X, Maria Machado gave a shout-out to Donald Trump in a post that read, “President Trump, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, thank you for this consequential conversation with you and your administration, one that reaffirms Venezuelans’ deep trust in the United States and in your leadership. Together, we will build a free and sovereign Venezuela: America’s most reliable and secure ally in the hemisphere. Thank you, Mr. President, Donald Trump.”

President Trump, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, thank you for this consequential conversation with you and your administration, one that reaffirms Venezuelans’ deep trust in the United States and in your leadership. Together, we will build a free and sovereign Venezuela:… https://t.co/FoG2TiERa8 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 16, 2026

An excited Trump had earlier posted this during the day: “Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you, Maria!”

Meanwhile, the official social media account of White House posted a picture of María Corina Machado and Trump and captioned it, “President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honor.”

Interestingly, the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be shared, revoked, or even handed to someone else. The Nobel Peace Center clarified in a statement today, “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time. A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”