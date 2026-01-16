Venezuela Opposition Leader Maria Machado Presented Her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has finally received his Nobel Peace Prize, which he has wanted for years. However, it’s technically not his; it belongs to the Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado. The leader has certainly made a great impression on the President, who met for the very first time.

Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless” contributions to restoring democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee also commended her efforts in turning Venezuela into a democracy from the dictatorship it was under.

President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honor.

According to the BBC, Machado “presented” her medal to Trump at a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Addressing reporters, Machado claimed it was an expression of her gratitude toward Trump for his efforts to “free Venezuela.”

Machado recalled Operation Absolute Resolve, which resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro in Caracas. She said, “I think today is a historic day for us Venezuelans…” Machado also explained her reasoning behind gifting the MAGA leader her Nobel Peace Prize medal, saying it was a recognition of his “unique commitment” to the freedom of Venezuela.

After her meeting with Trump, which she said went very well, Machado spoke to reporters gathered outside the White House and explained the historic gesture. She claimed her actions were inspired by the story of two diplomats from 200 years ago.

REPORTER: “Did you offer to President Trump your Nobel Peace Prize?”

REPORTER: "Did you offer to President Trump your Nobel Peace Prize?"

MARÍA CORINA MACHADO: "I presented the President of the United States the medal…the Nobel Peace Prize." "Two hundred years ago, General Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington's face on…

The Venezuelan opposition leader recalled the story of how Gen. Marquis de Lafayette gifted a medal bearing “the face of George Washington” to the former president of Gran Colombia, Simón Bolívar.

Bolívar reportedly kept the medal for the rest of his life, according to Machado. She also claimed that if one looks closely at his portraits, the medal can be seen there. She said, “It was given as a sign of brotherhood between the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela.”

Machado added that, apart from being a symbol of brotherhood, it was also a symbol of their fight against “tyranny.” She then referred to Trump as the “heir of Washington” and said that 200 years later, the people of Venezuela were giving back to him, just as Lafayette once did.

Trump did not endorse the Venezuelan opposition leader. However, he accepted the prize, which he has sought since former President Barack Obama won one in 2009. In a photograph with the medal and Machado, Trump appeared pleased to have received the prize. He also thanked Machado on social media for the “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

President Trump will be keeping the Nobel Peace Prize he received from Venezuelan oppositional leader María Corina Machado, a senior White House officials tells me. Per the committee earlier today, "A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate…

Rules set by the Norwegian Nobel Committee state that the prize cannot be “revoked, transferred or shared.” However, a White House official named Jasmine Write confirmed on X that Trump will be “keeping” the medal. She quoted the committee as writing, “A medal can change owners, but the title of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”

Trump did receive the medal, but it appears he will not hold the title that comes with it. There have been mixed reactions from supporters and critics of the president. Some expressed happiness, while others, including the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, disagreed with Machado’s gesture.