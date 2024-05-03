Stormy Daniel's Lawyer Feared Michael Cohen Would "Kill Himself" After Not Getting into the White House

Former President Donald Trump's trusted aide and 'hush money' fixer, Michael Cohen was eyeing a job in the White House after the Republican leader's win in 2016. The former attorney however received a big setback after learning that he wouldn't be part of the Trump administration. Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniel's attorney testified during the ongoing hush money trial. Davidson also alleged that he was "concerned" about Cohen's well-being after the self-described "fixer" announced he wasn't selected to be Trump's chief of staff or attorney general over the phone. "Can you f****** believe I’m not going to Washington after everything I’ve done for that f****** guy?", Cohen told Davidson over the recorded call. "I can’t believe I’m not going to Washington. I’ve saved that guy’s a** so many times you don’t even know," Cohen said referring to Trump. Davidson confessed that he feared Cohen would "kill himself" over the political snub.

JUST IN: Michael Cohen may once again find himself in hot water. During testimony today Stormy Daniels attorney Keith Davidson recounted several instances in which Michael Cohen complained about not being offered a job in the Trump administration.



As per The Daily Mail, in addition, Davidson defended Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who alleged to have an affair with Trump. Following the election, Cohen phoned the juror "fairly frequently," according to the defense attorney. Cohen seemed "very despondent and saddened" when he called him one Saturday morning in mid-December. Davidson said: "He was calling me and he told me he was depressed, he used very colorful language about that stage of his life." Emil Bove, Trump's attorney, questioned Davidson over his chat with Cohen in December 2016. After Trump's former attorney hung up the phone, Bove inquired as to whether Davidson was "concerned" for his well-being. Davidson said: "I thought he was going to kill himself".

Bove cross-examined Davidson if Cohen believed he would end up leading Trump's staff in the White House? In response, Davidson said that this employment was "among others." Bove questioned whether Cohen ever considered becoming Attorney General. To which Davidson replied: "That’s true." As per The Independent, the adult film star's narrative of an alleged affair with Trump was kept out of the news throughout his campaign, according to texts and emails between Davidson and Cohen that were revealed in court between 2016 and the first two years of the Trump administration.

ABC News legal contributor Kan Nawaday joins us as Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels' former attorney, testifies about exchanges he had with Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/IfUZHlmkpd — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 2, 2024

The former president is accused of 34 counts of manipulating company records, claiming to have reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payments by classifying them as legal expenditures. This transaction is at the core of the criminal case against him. According to messages presented in court, Cohen instructed Davidson to "write a strong denial" in January 2018, two days before The Wall Street Journal revealed specifics of the alleged hush money plot involving Daniels. When Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass questioned Davidson about Cohen's meaning of "denial," Davidson replied, "Everything." “Including the sexual encounter with Donald Trump?” Steinglass asked. “Yes,” Davidson confessed.

Davidson continues that Cohen could be a very aggressive guy. Cohen would say he would bankrupt Daniels or "rain legal hell" on her, saying things like “Dont fuck with us. You don’t know who you’re fucking with.” — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 2, 2024

Davidson also stated that Cohen threatened to sue him “many times” “He can be a very aggressive guy, aggressive in his pursuits to protect his client, and he would often times make legal threats – ‘bankrupt her’ and ‘rain legal hell on her.’ ‘Don’t f*** with us.’ ‘You don’t know who you’re f****** with.’ Things like that,” he said. “He wanted her to deny her story to protect his client.”