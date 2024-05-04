Maggie Haberman Reveals the Probable Reason for Trump's Relentless 'Sleepy Eyes' in Court

As the prosecution presented their case to the jury in Donald Trump's Manhattan trial, New York Times reporter, Maggie Haberman, claimed that she had seen the former President dozing off.

As reported by HuffPost, Haberman who broke the news of Trump's naps, informed Kaitlan Collins of CNN, "I’ve seen it, people around him have confirmed to me that he has been sleeping at times that we have said he is."

She added, "Sometimes he is closing his eyes, and I’ve talked to people around him about this too because that is how he tries to just basically stay calm and deal with it. And whether that then leads to sleep or whatever, who knows? But he is sitting there with his eyes closed for long periods. It’s not always sleeping."

It is anticipated that Trump's trial will last many weeks as he fights allegations of falsifying financial documents during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, netizens and politicians alike, have pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump having referred to President Joe Biden as 'Sleepy Joe.'

Trump denies he’s sleeping in court, says he simply closes his “beautiful blue eyes” and takes it all in.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/qNnZCwsSlA — AF Post (@AFpost) May 2, 2024

Trump recently refuted rumors that he slept off occasionally during the hush money trial. He asserted that he was still alert despite closing his eyes. He wrote on Truth Social, "Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!" The former president has also been made fun of by several late-night TV personalities.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Curtis Means-Pool

As reported by The Independent, Jimmy Fallon said during his show, "...To stop Trump from falling asleep in court, his lawyers have been giving him...different devices. So far, the only thing that can keep him awake is an iPad playing Bluey. His lawyers are running out of ideas to keep him awake, they even hired a kindergarten teacher to keep him awake by standing at the front of the court saying, ‘Eyes on me, eyes on you’."

As the clip progressed, the cartoon then switched to a parody advertisement promoting a 'Trump Shock Collar', calling it "the world's first human shock collar disguised as a red necktie!" The advertisement promised that the tool would perform just as effectively in court as it would on the campaign trail.

Trump has fiercely protested that having to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court every day of the judicial proceedings is preventing him from participating on the campaign trail. The presiding judge, Juan Merchan, was forced to impose a gag order on Trump and punished him with $9,000 for breaking it in nine different social media postings and campaign messages criticizing the case due to the defendant's constant complaints about the case and its players.