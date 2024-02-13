Fans Spot Bruising and Swelling Under Kylie Jenner's Eyes, Think She Underwent 'Another Procedure'

Kylie Jenner is a beloved reality star known for her appearance on The Kardashians. The mother of two is a mogul in the fashion industry! Her sense of style is noteworthy and one of the many reasons she’s a brand ambassador for many eminent brands. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been in the tabloids for undergoing cosmetic surgeries on many occasions. She’s also admitted to getting implants and fillers in the past. For this, she’s received much backlash in the past. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video of her using a few products from her cosmetic line.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

As per The U.S. Sun, Jenner took to Instagram Post to share a video of her flaunting her makeup-free skin. The entrepreneur was seen applying a range of products - a list of which she shared in her caption. From a lovely foundation, concealer, highlighter, and a gorgeous palette of eyeshadow. Jenner looked breathtaking as she did her makeup while appearing sunkissed and flaunted her lush and bouncy curls. As usual, she slayed her outfit in a stunning off-shoulder top that complimented her soft glam makeup.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

In a thread on a popular Reddit forum dedicated to news about the Kardashian family, eagle-eyed fans spotted some slight bruising under her eyes and near her nose. While this can be considered normal when one undergoes a cosmetic procedure on the face. In a now-deleted post on the platform, many discussed whether or not she got another surgery. One asked, “Bruised under eyes?”

i believe her, only thing noticeably different is the lips. she uses contour on her nose tho — ⚓️❤️. (@navywithbardi) July 20, 2023

Another chimed in agreement, “Yeah, that caught my attention too. I thought I was wrong so I had to watch it three times. New procedure?” A third one said, “Maybe she got her filler that was under her eyes dissolved, wasn’t everyone commenting on that part of her face being lumpy?” A final one pointed out, “Something about her eyes is off. She just looks like a poorly constructed alien at this point.” Likewise, many took notice of these alleged bruises in the thread.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Fans beneath her Instagram Post also seemed to have taken notice of these supposed bruises and took to the comment section of her post to express their thoughts on the matter. The first one said, “She’s still beautiful but, definitely there is something different in her face.” In response to that comment, another one suggested asking, “Jawline. I just noticed too. It’s sharper.” A third one said, “I think coz she lost weight her face looks slimmer and more defined.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

A fourth one mentioned, “I think she got her filler dissolved! She looks really good tho.” Likewise, many gushed about Jenner glowing despite looking different. For now, the reality star has refrained from addressing rumors of getting another procedure. Nonetheless, she looks as stunning as ever!