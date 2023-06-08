Khloe Kardashian Files Trademark for Baby Tatum to Launch 'Toy Brands & Clothing Lines'

Khloe Kardashian recently filed seven trademarks for her baby son Tatum, with plans to launch toy brands, clothing lines and endorsements, among other ventures, as disclosed by The U.S. Sun. The Kardashian-Jenners have previously ensured that their business empire includes the youngest members of their family, and this is not the first time they have done so. It seems like 38-year-old Kardashian is helping her 10-month-old son Tatum get a head start in the family business empire, which is worth multiple billions of dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

According to The U.S. Sun, on May 24, Kardashian submitted a total of seven trademark applications, with three filed solely under her son's first name and four under his complete name, Tatum Thompson. It has come to light that because of his mother, Tatum is the proud owner of various trademarks, which cover a diverse range of products such as clothing, undergarments, costumes, and sports jerseys. In addition to this, the trademarks also extend to personal services, which include endorsing and promoting the goods of others, and entertainment services, which comprise personal appearances by a celebrity. In the meantime, Khloe is planning on expanding the clothing line under his full name, with plans to venture into headwear, jackets, loungewear, cloth bibs, sleepwear, swimwear and much more.

The co-founder of Good American has filed another trademark that encompasses various youth toy products, including items such as "toy figures, infant toys, mechanical action toys, puzzles, party games, basketball hoops" and more. A trademark for "advertising services and endorsement services" has also been filed which will include "providing information about commercial business and commercial information via the global computer network; retail store services featuring gifts, general consumer merchandise, apparel, apparel accessories, toys, sporting goods, skincare, bath products, hair care and fragrances." The U.S. Sun disclosed that Tatum's final trademark will include "entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment, sports, and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity."

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

According to a report from Gerben Law, Kardashian took the initiative to secure five trademarks under her daughter's name in 2018, "True Thompson," as well as an additional five trademarks under "True and Khloe." These trademarks cover a broad range of items, including accessories, beauty products and lifestyle goods. With an estimated net worth exceeding $50 million, Kardashian's business ventures and strategic trademark acquisitions continue to solidify her position as a savvy entrepreneur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

It is worth noting that in addition to the trademark obtained by Kardashian, her sisters have also taken steps to secure trademarks using the names of their children. According to a report by The U.S. Sun, Kim Kardashian also applied for several trademarks to launch skincare, toy and fashion brands for her children, Saint and Chicago. They are Kim's two middle children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. The report states that the reality TV star and businesswoman obtained nine trademarks for her children in July 2022, covering various products related to skincare, toys, clothing and advertising.