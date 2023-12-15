Kim Kardashian's 'Lumpy Jaw' Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation, Fans Beg Her to 'Stop' It

Kim Kardashian, the queen of reality TV turned business mogul, has once again found herself at the center of plastic surgery rumors. Recent unedited photos from a Las Vegas casino party have fueled speculation about alterations to her jawline, prompting fans to express concerns and plead with the star to reconsider cosmetic procedures. The 43-year-old Skims founder attended the event in a sleek black dress, flaunting her signature glam look. However, it was not the dress or makeup that caught the attention of fans; it was the appearance of her jaw, which some described as ‘lumpy.’ The photos circulated on a Kardashian-themed online thread, where one user wrote, "This lumpy Squidward jaw can't be intentional."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote

Critics and fans alike struggled to ignore the perceived changes to Kim’s jawline, with one commenter suggesting, "She just needs to stop with these procedures. The more she does, the [worse] she looks. Those lips, the makeup, the chisel – TOO MUCH! She is the Joan Rivers of botched joker faces." Another fan quipped, "The jaw implants are implanting." At the same time, a third questioned the trend of celebrities trying to have a more masculine appearance, stating, "Why do celebs wanna look so masculine now!!!!!" This is not the first time Kim has faced criticism over her physical appearance. In December, during a basketball game appearance, rumors about a ‘wonky’ eye emerged, leading some fans to believe she was trying to cover up a perceived mishap. The star’s eyewear choices during public outings ignited discussions on social media, with fans prompting that she might be trying to hide a cosmetic surgery outcome.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

As per the reports of The Sun, fans previously expressed concern after noticing an unusual detail in pictures from a Swarovski x Skims event in November. Critics noted that Kim’s left eye appeared almost shut, creating a prominent difference in size compared to her right eye. Social media discussions amusingly indulged in the criticism, as one fan commented, "When you’re clipping your fingernails and one flies into your eye." Another remarked, "It reminds me of playing 'hide and seek' with little kids where they think you can’t see them because they turned their back to you or covered their face. Kim is doing the same childish attempt to hide her botched eye.” A third fan added, "Oooosh looks like someone’s injector got a bit slap-happy with the Botox,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Attend The Grand Opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Together

While Kim has not directly addressed these speculations, her fans, known for their dedication and engagement, continue to express their opinions on her evolving appearance. As the debate around cosmetic procedures intensifies, one thing is clear, Kim remains a prominent figure in the world of pop culture, with every aspect of her public image under constant scrutiny.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Fans Feel the Star Is Furious Over Bianca Censori’s “Motherly” Bond With Her Kids

Kim Kardashian Gets Flak for 'Overindulging' North West With Christmas Bedroom Display