Sunny Hostin Faces Backlash for 'Bitter Attitude' Toward Alyssa Farah Griffin's Birthday Celebrations on 'The View'

The View host, Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her 34th birthday on June 15 along with her co-hosts. However, fellow star host Sunny Hostin did not seem too thrilled or joyous about the occasion. She coldly snubbed Griffin as co-host Joy Behar led the "Happy Birthday" wishes on set. Hostin has reportedly been in a "cold war" with Griffin ever since their live verbal spat on Wednesday's Hot Topics discussion that aired on June 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Says She Resigned After Realizing Donald Trump Was 'Unfixable'

According to Meaww, fans were quick to notice the discomfort between the two TV star hosts. They expressed their dislike of Hostin's actions in the comments section of the birthday tribute on The View's Instagram page. One fan wrote, “Sunny needs to stop being so bitter towards Alyssa. She won’t even look at her today or other days.” A second fan commented, “ABC needs to talk to Sunny about her behavior! The audience/viewers notice her ignoring Alyssa! A third fan's comment read, “She hasn’t looked her way, since last Wednesday. Very childish. I really expected more from her. But then again, maybe not.”

Another follower noticed Hostin smiling at cameras but not at her co-host during the celebrations, “Sunny still will not look at her on her birthday! She is smiling, but only at the cameras! Shame on you Sunny!”A fifth fan wrote, “I hate Sunny with a passion.” The comments continued to pour in about Hostin as another viewer said, “Sunny as cold and bitter as ever, makes for great tv…not.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Griffin and Hostin had a heated argument on live TV while discussing Mike Pence's presidential candidacy. During the discussion, Hostin attacked Griffin with personal comments on her works with former President, Donald Trump, and Pence. She commented, "What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, I don't need to hear more from Pence, for several reasons."

Also Read: Alyssa Griffin Stops Fans From Commenting About Her Co-Host Sunny Hostin Amid The Clash on 'The View'

Hostin continued about Pence, "The thing about Pence here is, when I lived in Indiana and I went to Notre Dame, he had a terrible approval rating because of the way he treated the AIDS crisis. Awful. A lot of people died because of him, a lot of people died because of how he handled the COVID crisis."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘Still Upset’, Demands Video Game Company for a Refund in New Video

To this, Griffin responded, "Well, Sunny likes to make it personal with me. Are you going to give me a chance to answer? I mean, this is absurd. This is not what this show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy, let a woman speak!" The verbal spat continued until moderator Whoopi Goldberg stepped in and cut the show to a commercial. "What a disgrace," Griffin expressed with anger twice, before the show was led into a commercial.

ALYSSA'S BIRTHDAY PAWTY! 🐾 @Alyssafarah had one wish for her birthday: Adoptable puppies! See how you can adopt them and watch her get a surprise from a special someone! Adopt now: https://t.co/N8WXkYGi5X pic.twitter.com/fZbku3Zrsk — The View (@TheView) June 15, 2023

Hostin reportedly still harbored "bitter feelings" towards Griffin on her birthday, however, that did not dampen Griffin's birthday celebrations. She hosted an adoption drive for animals and The View tweeted about the adorable event. "ALYSSA'S BIRTHDAY PAWTY! @Alyssafarah had one wish for her birthday: Adoptable puppies! See how you can adopt them and watch her get a surprise from a special someone!" the tweet read, alongside adorable paw emojis.

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Condemns Discussions on Hillary, Biden After Trump Indictment: 'Don't Want To Hear'

Keith Urban Celebrates Nicole Kidman's 56th Birthday, Shares Racy Birthday Tribute