When Jennifer Lopez Had ‘Bruises Everywhere’ After She Tried on All of Her Music Awards Attire

Jennifer Lopez, the multitalented 46-year-old star, conquered the year 2016 with an impressive array of projects. From her role as a judge on American Idol to starring in the upcoming NBC drama Shades of Blue and preparing for her Las Vegas residency, Lopez showcased her boundless energy and passion for her craft. In a candid interview with Daily Mail magazine's February issue, she shared about her hectic schedule and how, while changing and trying on various costumes during a music awards function, she bruised herself.

In November, Lopez hosted the AMAs, and she approached the role with authenticity, playing to her strengths as a singer, dancer, and performer rather than attempting to be a comedian. "I’m not going to try to be a comedian. I’m just going to play to my strengths," she said of her role at the awards show. "I’m a singer, I’m a dancer, and I’m a performer." After she swapped outfits an impressive 10 times throughout the show, Lopez said, "I had scratches and bruises everywhere from trying on so much stuff."

Dazzling wardrobe changes at the AMAs aren't as easy to slip into, per Lopez. "I’ve always wanted to be a singer and a dancer and an actress since I was very young," she tells the magazine about her career path. And with her Vegas residency, she planned on making it "her" show. "It’s my vision," she shared. "Compared with an arena, Vegas is very intimate. I see this show as a chance for people to spend an evening with me and really get to know me," she revealed, discussing the music awards.

Amid her busy schedule, Lopez's main priority was her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The devoted mother took them everywhere and involved them in her daily routines. The twins understood the demands of their mother's career and actively supported her, even playing a role in ensuring she got enough rest. To this date, Lopez cherishes the teamwork she shares with her children and appreciates their understanding of her work commitments. It is clear that Jennifer Lopez has entered a defining chapter in her career. With multiple projects showcasing her talents and her dedication to her family, she continued to captivate audiences with her unwavering passion and down-to-earth attitude.

Fans, on the other hand, loved witnessing Lopez's energy and charisma on American Idol and were enthralled by her performance in Shades of Blue. After experiencing an intimate evening with the star during her Las Vegas residency in 2016, she lived in the memories of several of her fans. Today, her accomplishments are a result of hard work, determination, and the support of her loving family. Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, and 2016 will undoubtedly be known for the bruises of multitasking for AMA.

