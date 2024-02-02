Fan Recalls Seeing 'Non Photogenic' Khloe Kardashian Who is 'Insanely Beautiful in Real Life'

Khloe Kardashian is renowned for her presence on the legendary reality television show The Kardashians. She often dazzles on the red carpet with her glimmery ensembles and breathtaking poses. Being an emanated celebrity, Kardashian is quite used to the limelight and enjoys an impromptu photoshoot. Well, being an influencer, it’s in a way part of her life and hence she's almost always camera-ready. However, fans who’ve had a golden chance to meet her in person can’t stop gushing about how ethereal she is!

A popular forum on Reddit dedicated to The Kardashians fandom asked readers if they’ve ever encountered any member of the family. Many flooded the thread with their brief meetings with Kardashian in particular. The reality star usually loves spending time with her fans and often gushes about how grateful she is for them, well the feeling seems mutual! One person recounted the time their friend met Kardashian and took note of her without looking at her from a screen.

The person said, “[My] friend met Khloe a few times and talked about how insanely beautiful she is in real life.” The user continued to point out a rather acute observation saying, “She thinks Khloe just isn’t photogenic and that’s why she gets the bad rep as the “ugly” sister.” The user insinuates that perhaps Kardashian receives backlash for many of her pictures, however, the pictures don’t quite do her justice. That might just be true because regardless of being in the spotlight or when she’s out for a stroll, Kardashian believes in being her authentic confident self.

Another user chimed in agreement with the first echoing the truth about Kardashian’s beauty and very specially mentioning her eyes. The person said, “I remember there was a similar thread on here a while ago and SO MANY PEOPLE said Khloe is absolutely stunning in real life, and a lot specifically mentioned her eyes!” In the past, the Kardashian family has been upfront about editing a few of their pictures.

In light of that subject, another one said that Kardashian allegedly lacks photo editing skills, and struggles with certain “insecurities.” In response to another Reddit user referring to Kardashian’s negative criticism of being the alleged “ugly sister,” the person said, “That is so sad. Every time I see candid pap pics of her I think she looks hot af and beautiful! I just think she has a lot of insecurities and no talent with photoshopping.”

While many wholeheartedly took note of Kardashian’s genuine heart and beauty off-screen, others seemed to hold different notions. In a deleted thread, the first one had said that depending on one’s “type” she’d be “the prettiest one in person.” Another chimed in agreement but quipped that “she was beautiful in her 2011 era” and is “doing too much” currently. A final one alleged, “She needs to stay away from her family…You know that’s what’s destroying her confidence.” While the matter remains open, Kardashian often urges her followers and fans to remain who they are and find joy and happiness in it.