TLC Crew Stops '1000-Lb Sisters’ Upcoming Season's Shoot Due to an Ugly Spat

The 1000-lb. Sisters' fans were delighted as they spotted their favourite reality stars filming for a new season in Florida at Pensacola Beach. However, according to the Mirror, the shoot has been suspended abruptly due to major altercations among the Slaton sisters while filming. Reports suggest a major physical fight occurred between siblings Tammy Slaton, Amy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, and Chris Combs while enjoying their supposed beach vacation. An inside source told the US Sun, "The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving."

Further, a close friend of Tammy has shared more news regarding the incident; she claimed the argument turned violently physical and the family "really got into it." The crew then decided to halt all production work and completely stop filming for the next six to eight weeks to allow the Salton family members to sort out their differences. Tammy's friend further revealed that the 1000-lb. Sisters producers had been happy with the reality star's recent weight loss and decided to take the whole family to Florida as part of the filming process for the fifth season and vacation. The TLC crew had expected the family to have a good time while filming the upcoming season, but the major drama off-camera has stalled the shoot indefinitely.

Meanwhile, in spite of the family brawl, Tammy is "doing great," as per the source. She has lost an additional 60 pounds, "Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds," the source shared. "She went to a rehab center last Thursday, and got her weight and she actually lost more than she had thought. She's down to 334 and doing awesome," the insider revealed happily.

Fans had been worried about the TLC star's health since the sudden passing of her estranged ex-husband, Caleb Willingham. They feared that Tammy might relapse into her old habits while processing the major personal loss. But the insider has claimed that she is in fact sticking to her healthy plan: "Tammy hasn't had any relapses or struggles since exiting rehab and is determined to stick with her healthy new lifestyle. " Tammy's late ex-husband, Caleb, had reportedly gained 30 pounds since their split, and his health had deteriorated. The insider stated: "They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and his death is devastating for her." Tammy's friend continued, "She told me she could have easily been him." Her friend continued to explain - "Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive to lose weight."

Her friend revealed further: "She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling and not caring and I think Caleb had the same mindset of 'I've already done this to myself, I'm already this big, there's no turning back'." While concluding, Tammy's friend said that the 1000-lb. Sisters' star has realized that it could have been her had she not followed a healthy lifestyle after her bariatric surgery: "It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me.'"

